One week from Election Day, the battle for Senate control is 'a jump ball'
WASHINGTON — One week from Election Day, the race for Senate control remains neck and neck in an unusually volatile political environment, with small margins carrying high stakes for the future of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda and judicial nominees. Signs of a Republican-friendly landscape are evident in the...
Text messages with misleading election info hit voters in 5 states
Voters in five states received text messages in recent days containing false information about how to vote, but the company that sent them says it was an error. The secretaries of state in Kansas and New Jersey warned Monday that voters had been sent incorrect instructions about where to find their polling places. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people received the messages.
Rural voters could determine balance of power in Congress
Rural voters in key battleground states could determine the balance of power in Washington. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports from Georgia and Antonia Hylton from North Carolina where they speak to voters about issues that matter to them.Oct. 31, 2022.
Democrats on defense in an unlikely new battleground
The governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin has tightened. First lady Jill Biden campaigned for Hochul on Sunday IN NY, days after the president traveled there, while Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis rallied for Congressman Zeldin on Saturday. Democrats are also under pressure to maintain governor’s spots in two traditionally blue states: Oregon and New Mexico. Democrats are eyeing Oklahoma as a possible gubernatorial pickup as that race becomes newly competitive.Oct. 30, 2022.
What issues are voters focusing on ahead of Pennsylvania’s tight Senate race?
The tight Pennsylvania Senate race between Democratic candidate John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz is one that could determine which party controls the Senate, but the dynamics in the state have changed in the past few election cycles. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the details. Nov. 1, 2022.
Races heating up ahead of midterm elections
Arizona’s battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor is one of several key races playing out across the country. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has the latest on the fight to the finish and the reaction from voters.Oct. 31, 2022.
Travel time for abortions tripled and requests for pills soared, investigations into effects of Supreme Court ruling show
Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the federal right to abortion, the practice is now banned in 13 states and restricted in Arizona, Florida and Georgia. More than a dozen studies, reports and editorials published Tuesday in JAMA investigate the effects of that decision and highlight the many ways in which state-level changes are jeopardizing pregnant people's health.
Abortion bans affect Latinas the most among women of color, new report finds
Latinas are the largest group of women of color affected by current and future state abortion bans and restrictions: More than 4 in 10 Latinas of reproductive age live in the nearly two dozen states where officials are working to make abortion inaccessible. A new analysis from the National Partnership...
Arizona GOP nominee Kari Lake mocks attack on Paul Pelosi at campaign event
The Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, made light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in remarks at a campaign event Monday, drawing laughter from the audience. Asked about school security, Lake suggested the protection afforded to federal lawmakers should be available to students, as...
Supreme Court declines to block subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to quash a grand jury subpoena in a Georgia prosecutor’s probe into alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election. The decision is a victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office...
Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa
Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots
Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican
Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
'This law is going to impact nearly every business in Maine.'
MAINE, Maine — Maine's first-in-the-nation law prohibiting products made with PFAS chemicals doesn't go into effect until 2030, but the law does direct companies to begin reporting whether their products contain PFAS starting this January. The class of chemicals known as PFAS has been linked in studies to health...
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized, Police Say
Phoenix police said they responded to a call at the campaign’s office after items were reportedly taken from the site.
The sleeper county that could decide the Senate
RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating...
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
