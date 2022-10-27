ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Text messages with misleading election info hit voters in 5 states

Voters in five states received text messages in recent days containing false information about how to vote, but the company that sent them says it was an error. The secretaries of state in Kansas and New Jersey warned Monday that voters had been sent incorrect instructions about where to find their polling places. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people received the messages.
KANSAS STATE
NBC News

Democrats on defense in an unlikely new battleground

The governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin has tightened. First lady Jill Biden campaigned for Hochul on Sunday IN NY, days after the president traveled there, while Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis rallied for Congressman Zeldin on Saturday. Democrats are also under pressure to maintain governor’s spots in two traditionally blue states: Oregon and New Mexico. Democrats are eyeing Oklahoma as a possible gubernatorial pickup as that race becomes newly competitive.Oct. 30, 2022.
OREGON STATE
NBC News

Races heating up ahead of midterm elections

Arizona’s battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor is one of several key races playing out across the country. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has the latest on the fight to the finish and the reaction from voters.Oct. 31, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Travel time for abortions tripled and requests for pills soared, investigations into effects of Supreme Court ruling show

Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the federal right to abortion, the practice is now banned in 13 states and restricted in Arizona, Florida and Georgia. More than a dozen studies, reports and editorials published Tuesday in JAMA investigate the effects of that decision and highlight the many ways in which state-level changes are jeopardizing pregnant people's health.
GEORGIA STATE
kchanews.com

Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa

Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Washington Examiner

Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots

Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Daily Montanan

Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican

Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

The sleeper county that could decide the Senate

RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KSN.com

Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
NBC News

NBC News

528K+
Followers
59K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy