Sidney Daily News
Boys soccer notes: Botkins falls 4-0 to Yellow Springs in district final
TROTWOOD — Botkins couldn’t keep up with state-ranked Yellow Springs in a Division III district final on Thursday at Trotwood-Madison High School’s Miami Valley Hospital Sportsplex. But advancing to a district final after falling short of making one last year was a positive step for a young...
miamivalleytoday.com
Football Playoff Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua football team opened the Division II playoffs with a romp over Stebbins 51-6. The Indians, 9-2, will play at 10-1 Edgewood at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action. Piqua opened a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and Stebbins only score came on...
Sidney Daily News
All treats, no tricks in Fort Loramie
Kinlee Meyer, 7, left, adds to her stockpile of treats from Hailey Meyer, 13, and Bailey Gehret, 13. Kinlee is the daughter of Brad and Miranda Meyer of Fott Loramie. Camille Meyer, 2, examines her cache of treats as Dan Schmiesing offers her more. Camille is the daughter of Justen and Tori Meyer of Fort Loramie.
Dayton Flyers beat Capital University in home exhibition
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers defeated Capital University, 80-42, in their only exhibition game before the 2022-23 season. >>Dayton picked 1st in Atlantic 10 preseason men’s basketball poll. Junior forward Toumani Camara led UD with 16 points and nine rebounds as they shot just less than 59 percent...
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Buccaneers season ends in heartbreak
XENIA — A difficult ending to accept for one of the most storied teams in Xenia football history. Little Miami kicked a 32-yard field goal in double overtime to send their sideline into a frenzy and upset an undefeated Buccaneers squad 27-24 at Doug Adams Stadium in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami County, OH
Situated in Western Ohio is Miami County, named after the Miami Indians to honor them. It was formerly a part of Montgomery County, and on January 16, 1807, the Ohio government certified the creation of Miami County. The small towns and villages provide an insight into the simple lives of...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Stinebaugh to testify on Friday
WAPAKONETA — Thomas Stinebaugh, the embattled mayor of Wapakoneta charged with felony counts of theft in office and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, will take the witness stand when testimony in his trial opens Friday morning. The mayor, who was suspended from performing city duties following his...
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
dayton.com
White Castle: 5 things to know as Ohio plant completes expansion
Company celebrates $27M Vandalia construction project that began in July 2021 and was completed this summer. White Castle celebrated the recently completed expansion of the chain’s food manufacturing facility in Vandalia on Thursday morning, with state and local officials recognizing the restaurant‘s $27 million investment. Here’s five things...
dayton.com
11 Dayton area Chick-fil-A locations: Springfield restaurant to open soon
Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield. “It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield in late winter,” according to a Chick-fil-A Inc. statement. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
Sidney Daily News
Anna students to perform ‘Night of One Acts’
ANNA — The Anna High School Drama Club is presenting the 55th annual Night of One Acts on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Three one-act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. in Milliette Auditorium. The first play is “You’re Driving Me Crazy!” and is directed by...
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
