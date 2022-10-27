Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield. “It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield in late winter,” according to a Chick-fil-A Inc. statement. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

