This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Animal Care Services adds another pig to 'menagerie of unusual animal' rescues
Charlotte joins two other pigs, two rabbits, and two horses rescued this month.
KSAT 12
Pet store owner feels targeted after New Braunfels council prohibits buying, selling of animals from breeders
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the buying and selling of cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities. The ordinance enacted on Tuesday impacted one pet store in the city — Puppyland. Animal activists applauded after hearing the 4-3 vote. The...
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
foxsanantonio.com
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
foxsanantonio.com
Tommy's Express Carwash will scare customers are they drive through the wash
SAN ANTONIO – For all you Halloween lovers, Tommy’s Express Carwash hosts its annual Tunnel of Terror. Team members will dress up in their scariest costumes to scare customers as they drive through the wash. The event is happening this weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at...
foxsanantonio.com
NICU newborns at Methodist Children's Hospital are ready for their first Halloween
SAN ANTONIO – Newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Methodist Children’s Hospital are costume ready to celebrate their very first Halloween. Each little infant is rocking around costumes from fuzzy animals, Super Mario Bros, and sweet treats. The costumes were handmade by NICU nurses and...
'I miss him' | Friends and family of young father killed in crash raise money for funeral
SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family of 26-year-old Joe Palacios gathered Saturday for a barbeque plate sale to raise money to pay for his funeral. The benefit was held directly across from the site where a car he was riding in crashed last Wednesday. San Antonio police said Palacios...
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Pets Alive declares code red after 33 dogs were on the euthanasia list
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive called a code red Monday after 33 dogs were listed on the San Antonio Animal Care Services euthanasia list. The shelter is asking for the community’s help to save these animals by volunteering to foster or adopt dogs at risk of euthanasia.
foxsanantonio.com
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting
A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
seguintoday.com
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun
(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman and dog quickly escaped after heavy house fire on Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and her dog were quick to escape after a fire erupted in her Northside home. Firefighters were dispatched to the 9100 block of Ranch Corner at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire structure. The Battalion Chief says that the woman woke up after...
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
