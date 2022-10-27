ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting

A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

