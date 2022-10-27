Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
advantagenews.com
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state's 43rd Governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Former prosecutor details new law
The controversy around the SAFE-T Act has focused on the elimination of cash bail. However, a former Cook County prosecutor tells FOX 32 Chicago he's concerned about another aspect of the new law.
wmay.com
Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations
Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
The End of Cash Bail is Not a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois. Here's What You Need to Know
Opinions about Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation, which is set to take effect in the coming months, have surfaced across social media as well as in political speeches and ads. While other states, including New Jersey and New York, have passed legislation largely curtailing the...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
allnurses.com
Illinois Nurses Speak Out for Patient Safety: Hospital Retaliates
We have seen the exodus of hundreds of thousands of registered nurses these last 2 years, after bravely caring for the public during the Covid pandemic, with significant risk to themselves. Many nurses became infected, and some died, due to the failures of a healthcare system that values-whom? Certainly not nurses. And I daresay, not the public either. We have seen hospital administration resume normal practices of staffing dangerously claiming there are no nurses applying. They are partly correct.
State Police reveal new details of Route 48 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down Illinois Route 48 on Wednesday. The crash happened near the U.S. Route 51 bypass at 7:42 a.m. Troopers said a semi-truck and pickup truck collided at that location. One person was taken to the hospital with “serious […]
fox32chicago.com
Federal lawsuit threatens validity of Illinois mail-in, military ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A federal lawsuit may threaten the validity of potentially tens of thousands of Illinois mail-in and military ballots. The suit was brought by a downstate Republican congressman and two GOP officials. At issue is a 2015 state law that allows vote-by-mail ballots to be counted if they...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
fox32chicago.com
On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment
CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
COVID-19 cases increase across Illinois
(WTVO) — The expected fall COVID-19 surge has begun, as cases are starting to rise again. Thirty-eight counties across Illinois are at an elevated level, up from 26 last week. The state recorded more than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 deaths since last Friday. There are currently more than 1,000 people hospitalized, and […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Metropolis, Illinois, residents told Fox News they fear the state will become more dangerous under the SAFE-T law, which will limit the justice system's reach.
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
Comments / 0