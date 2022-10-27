Read full article on original website
Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
Governor Hogan announces $35.7 million to advance 53 bicycle, pedestrian projects across Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
Getting to know: Maryland Dem governor candidate Wes Moore (Part 1)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, Capitol Review hosts special in-studio coverage of the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial race with Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox. DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz talks to Wes Moore about what qualifies him to become Maryland’s next governor. “I’ve been a public servant for much of […]
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State Roundup: Mizeur, Harris spar; Trone-Parrott race heats up; early voting starts today
MIZEUR, HARRIS SPAR IN ONLY DEBATE: Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris said in a debate Wednesday that the election is about whether the country “is on the right track,” but Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur accused him of trying to soften his abortion position and said he has not explained why he was in the White House as Republicans considered blocking the results of the 2020 presidential election. Jeff Barker/The Baltimore Sun.
State Roundup: Early voting begins; Hogan calls for support of process; voter integrity groups watching polls
EARLY VOTING BEGINS, MANY REQUEST MAIL IN BALLOTS: A light breeze and a flurry of yellow leaves followed voters as they trickled inside the Silver Spring Civic Building to cast their ballots. It was one of the many election locations Capital News Service visited on the first day of early voting in Maryland. Emmett Gartner, Abby Zimmardi, Timothy Dashiell, Shannon Clark/Capital News Service in MarylandReporter.com.
Early Voting Underway In Frederick County, Rest Of Maryland
It’s scheduled to continue through Thursday, Nov. 3rd. Frederick, Md (KM) Early voting is underway in Maryland. Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner says all four local early voting centers opened up at 7:00 AM on Thursday, and there were no equipment problems. “Trinity, when we opened up a 7:00, had five people waiting in line; Urbana had seven; Myersville had none; and Thurmont had three. But it’s been a steady trickle of voters ever since,” Wagner said on Thursday.
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure. Voters have a choice to legalize cannabis for...
President Joe Biden to join VP Harris, Gov candidate Moore at GOTV event in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — President Joe Biden will visit Maryland on Monday, Nov 7, to attend the Election Day eve GOTV rally. President Biden will join Vice President Kamala Harris, Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and Senator Chris Van Hollen Election for the Maryland Democrats GOTV event. Democratic nominees...
Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’
Democratic and Republican voters say they're sorry to see Gov. Larry Hogan (R) go. The post Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland desperately needs election judges for the midterm election
As early voting began in Maryland Thursday, elections officials throughout the state were struggling to find enough election judges to fully staff the polls, worried that the shortage could lead to problems. But they weren’t alone. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the state Board of Elections, says it's a national problem.
Answers for Maryland voters on when, where and how to cast a ballot
Early voting in Maryland starts Thursday, Oct. 27, and will run daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3. Maryland residents next can cast their ballots 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Capital News Service spoke with the Maryland State Board of Elections to answer frequently asked questions regarding voting.
President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Maryland event
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day. The location has not yet been revealed.According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Maryland
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Maryland. The ticket was one of six that matched all five white balls drawn. Officials have not yet announced which retailer sold the lucky ticket. Two other tickets were sold in Michigan, two in...
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
Sacred Journey: Honoring The Second Anniversary Of The Commemorative To Enslaved Peoples Of Southern Maryland
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland community will come together on Nov. 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. for The Sacred Journey: The Beloved Community, an event to honor the second anniversary of the award-winning Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland. The event will be marked by choral and instrumental music, spoken word performance, a Procession of Dignity from the Commemorative to the College’s Waterfront, a reading of names of the enslaved, and a libation ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, and William “BJ” R. Hall III, president of the St. Mary’s County chapter of the NAACP.
Grandfather wins pair of Maryland lottery games on same day, takes home $75K
COLUMBIA, Md. — Staying the course led to a profitable night for a Maryland grandfather. Playing the same numbers that he had selected for years, Earl Joyce Sr. won not one, but two games on the same day in the Maryland lottery last month, cashing in $75,000. According to...
Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis
Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
