Fort Lauderdale, FL

Rio’s Tequila Bar Now Open

By Lisa Hay
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago

SFL Food Group, a Fort Lauderdale,-based hospitality group led by Mike Linder specializing in dining concepts across South Florida, announced the opening of Rio’s Tequila Bar. As Fort Lauderdale’s first and only tequila-dedicated cocktail bar, Rio’s offers a curated lineup of tequilas from some of the finest distilleries. Located at 620 S Federal Hwy among the tree-lined streets of Rio Vista, the hidden bar’s namesake, Rio’s Tequila Bar menu serves up craft cocktails, tequila flights with educational tastings, mixology classes and globally-inspired, tapas-style bar bites.

“With an intimate feel and elevated ambiance, Rio’s Tequila Bar is a haven for every tequila lover,” says Mike Linder, Owner of SFL Food Group in a statement. “At SFL Food Group, we pride ourselves on delivering concepts that tap into a deeper sense of place and offer guests a space that’s an extension of their home. Rio’s is no different – immersed within Rio Vista, this special tequila hideaway gives guests the chance to sip on their favorite libations while learning about the history and deep culture behind their favorite spirits.”

Signature cocktails include Smoking Gun with Se Busca Blanco Mezcal, walnut bitters, honey, and smoked Oak wood; Vida Verde with Amaras Mezcal, mint, cucumber, jalapeño and lemon; Sixth St. Sour with Rosaluna Mezcal, chinola passion fruit and pisco; and Coming in Hot with El Silencio Mezcal, Rockey’s Botanical Liquor, lime, and chili oil.

Bar bites include Carnitas Chiquitas with carnitas pork, avocado, cabbage, pico, and cilantro crema; Canyon Ceviche with poached calamari, shrimp, Chef’s choice fish, jalapeño, pico de gallo, citrus, and seasoned corn tortilla chips; and Masala Dusted Venison Skewers with blueberry serrano reduction and pickled red onion.

Rio’s Tequila Bar is a first-of-its-kind concept in the area offering unique tequila and mezcal educational programming including tastings and mixology classes. With the capability to seat 25 people, Rio’s has a modern Southwest décor. Rio’s Tequila Bar offers limited weekly seatings and is available for private bookings and events.

Rio’s Tequila Bar is open Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcM4P_0ip9CbtV00
Photo: Official


CBS Miami

Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower

MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the  Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building

The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
MIAMI, FL
