Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior DayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Clouds, showers return for Halloween trick-or-treaters
High pressure that brought us a beautiful start to the weekend has moved east to New England, with winds shifting to a southerly direction, bringing increasing moisture. Temperatures topped out in the mid-60s. Clouds increased ahead of storm system moving up the mid-Mississippi Valley that will spread showers across central Ohio tonight continuing on Monday. […]
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
Columbus named one of hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
WSYX ABC6
Nearly 50 more community safety cameras are being installed across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Additional security eyes will soon be on the lookout for bad guys across Columbus. Crews this week began installing 41 community safety camera units, bought by the City Of Columbus, which will be placed in locations across the city. The first of the units was...
WSYX ABC6
2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
‘Just difficult’: Central Ohio renters face steep prices, challenges to save
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — For Danielle McLeish in Canal Winchester, the rental search has been a grind. When asked what one word would describe her months long search she said: “difficult.”. The mom of three grappled with saving to buy a home or saving to afford first and...
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this Halloween weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Halloween weekend!. We have a list of fun activities happening this weekend around Central Ohio, including Trick-or-Treat dates and times. Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Fall evenings offer delights and spooky surprises during these after-dark, family-friendly events. Stroll jack-o-lantern illuminated paths as you explore the pumpkin patch and two Pumpkin Houses. Enchanting decorations also include larger-than-life spiders created by Tork Collaborative Arts, Inc., a foggy creek, and skeletons and ghosts hiding in the gardens. Open October 26-30.
WKRC
Research to prevent lymphedema underway at The James at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - About 40-60% of breast cancer patients are at risk for developing chronic lymphedema, but new research is underway to help prevent this painful swelling. Expert Dr. Min-Jeong Cho shares how a micro-surgical procedure called prophylactic lymphovenous bypass looks like a promising way to prevent lymphedema. -----
One critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. A police dispatcher states that officers went to the intersection of North 4th Street and East 14th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found one person with injuries. The victim was taken to a […]
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State shares No. 2 with Tennessee in AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes and Volunteers are sharing the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has kept No. 2 for the fourth week in a row, while Tennessee went from No. 3 to...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio home buyers dealing with highest interest rates in two decades
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Home buyers are facing the highest interest rates in twenty years. Home sales are slowing, and home prices are dropping. And while 7% is twice the rate of a year ago, compared to recent decades, it’s about average. Alan Hinson, a long-time real estate...
One hospitalized after north Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a fire overnight Sunday at a north Columbus apartment. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said several crews were sent to a second-floor apartment at the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West in Northland just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm […]
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State will faceoff the Nittany Lions of No. 13 Penn State at noon. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus school hosts safe trick-or-treat, haunted house event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus school hosted a trick-or-treat opportunity Friday promoting holiday safety. For a second year, the Shepard School welcomed families to its Safe Schools Trick-or-Treat and Haunted House event. A spokesperson for the school said concerns on the state and national level of laced candy...
WSYX ABC6
Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
WSYX ABC6
Community leaders host safe and sweet trunk-or-treats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As families celebrate Halloween throughout the weekend, they had safe and sweet places to trick-or-treat. "It’s just a safe alternative for the kids to go out and have a safe space to trick or treat," said Karla Harris, who is a co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
Comments / 0