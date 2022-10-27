ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Clouds, showers return for Halloween trick-or-treaters

High pressure that brought us a beautiful start to the weekend has moved east to New England, with winds shifting to a southerly direction, bringing increasing moisture. Temperatures topped out in the mid-60s. Clouds increased ahead of storm system moving up the mid-Mississippi Valley that will spread showers across central Ohio tonight continuing on Monday. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus named one of hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Things to do in Central Ohio this Halloween weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Halloween weekend!. We have a list of fun activities happening this weekend around Central Ohio, including Trick-or-Treat dates and times. Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Fall evenings offer delights and spooky surprises during these after-dark, family-friendly events. Stroll jack-o-lantern illuminated paths as you explore the pumpkin patch and two Pumpkin Houses. Enchanting decorations also include larger-than-life spiders created by Tork Collaborative Arts, Inc., a foggy creek, and skeletons and ghosts hiding in the gardens. Open October 26-30.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Research to prevent lymphedema underway at The James at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - About 40-60% of breast cancer patients are at risk for developing chronic lymphedema, but new research is underway to help prevent this painful swelling. Expert Dr. Min-Jeong Cho shares how a micro-surgical procedure called prophylactic lymphovenous bypass looks like a promising way to prevent lymphedema. -----
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. A police dispatcher states that officers went to the intersection of North 4th Street and East 14th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found one person with injuries. The victim was taken to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State shares No. 2 with Tennessee in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes and Volunteers are sharing the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has kept No. 2 for the fourth week in a row, while Tennessee went from No. 3 to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized after north Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a fire overnight Sunday at a north Columbus apartment. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said several crews were sent to a second-floor apartment at the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West in Northland just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus school hosts safe trick-or-treat, haunted house event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus school hosted a trick-or-treat opportunity Friday promoting holiday safety. For a second year, the Shepard School welcomed families to its Safe Schools Trick-or-Treat and Haunted House event. A spokesperson for the school said concerns on the state and national level of laced candy...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSYX ABC6

Community leaders host safe and sweet trunk-or-treats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As families celebrate Halloween throughout the weekend, they had safe and sweet places to trick-or-treat. "It’s just a safe alternative for the kids to go out and have a safe space to trick or treat," said Karla Harris, who is a co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
