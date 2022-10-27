Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, explained
What is Question 1 on the general election ballot?. Question 1 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of the adoption of an amendment to the constitution summarized below, which was approved by the General Court in joint sessions of the two houses...”. Known as...
spectrumnews1.com
Film with all Hawaii cast is mostly in the Hawaiian language
“The Wind and the Reckoning” is a new movie filmed in Hawaii, with a crew that was made up exclusively of Hawaii residents, and the script is primarily in Hawaiian. The Hawaii International Film Festival is screening the film on Nov. 3 at the Bishop Museum’s Great Lawn.
