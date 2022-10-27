ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
housebeautiful.com

The best sofa in a box designs for painless delivery to any home

It's hardly a consideration when you first start shopping for a new sofa, but whether your chosen model can fit through a narrow doorway, up vertiginous stairs, or even in your building's lift is as, if not more, important than your choice of colour and fabric. Enter the sofa in a box – your regular flatpack sofa with added layers of convenience like 24-hour delivery and tool-free assembly.
BGR.com

Amazon price mistake: $300 Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $79.95

Someone at Amazon just made a huge mistake, slashing the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 to just $79.95. That’s a massive 73% discount, and it’s certainly not going to be around for very long. We’ve let the cat out of the bag, so once the orders start...
Business Insider

Wayfair is having its annual Way Day sale on furniture, rugs, cookware, and more. Here are the best deals, according to our home and kitchen experts.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Much like Amazon recently had an early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, Wayfair is holding its second Way Day sale of 2022. Right now, the retailer is discounting furniture, decor, rugs, and more, up to 80% in some cases. The sale ends tomorrow, October 27.
SFGate

How to clean tile grout

If your once pristine tile grout is showing signs of discoloration, dirt buildup and mildew, it's time to give it a little TLC.
homedit.com

Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years

If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
MICHIGAN STATE
yankodesign.com

State-of-the-art steering wheel concept comes with touch-sensitive inputs and a recyclable design

Here’s a fact I definitely didn’t know up until right now. Steering wheels don’t get recycled. They inevitably always end up in landfills, and while almost every part of a car can be stripped for parts, repurposed, refurbished, or recycled, a steering wheel usually isn’t. The ‘Cercle’ changes that. With a design that is both advanced as well as recyclable, the Cercle adopts a circular economy approach to design. It comes with touch-sensitive inputs that bring a cutting-edge experience to your ride… but more importantly, the Cercle can be pulled apart, repaired, and recycled. Internal tech can be swapped out, external housing can be replaced (if broken), all without compromising on the Cercle’s user experience.

