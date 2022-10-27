ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A possible kidnapping is under investigation after the Cleveland Division of Police received a concerning call around 12 p.m. Sunday. The caller stated near East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue a man grabbed and forced a girl, approximately 13-17 years old, into a green Honda, police said.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
cleveland19.com

Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire

This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
Cleveland.com

Two in custody after one man killed, another injured in shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are in custody following a shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments that left an Elyria man dead and another injured, police said. The 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Elyria, are in police custody for questioning to determine if they are in any way involved in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Jordan Lee Flanigan, according to a news release from Elyria police.
cleveland19.com

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
cleveland19.com

1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot to death in city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
