cleveland19.com
Police investigate possible kidnapping on Cleveland’s Eastside
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A possible kidnapping is under investigation after the Cleveland Division of Police received a concerning call around 12 p.m. Sunday. The caller stated near East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue a man grabbed and forced a girl, approximately 13-17 years old, into a green Honda, police said.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
wbrc.com
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested a 16-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 15-year-old girl. The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious car in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. Officials said the information had led...
cleveland19.com
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
Two in custody after one man killed, another injured in shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are in custody following a shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments that left an Elyria man dead and another injured, police said. The 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Elyria, are in police custody for questioning to determine if they are in any way involved in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Jordan Lee Flanigan, according to a news release from Elyria police.
cleveland19.com
1 arrested after attacking 2 people inside home in Portage County, police say
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after attacking and hospitalizing two people in a home in Garrettsville on Friday, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. Garrettsville police arrived at a home in the Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a...
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police received a call on Oct. 28 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious car in the 3700 block...
Gun stolen from unlocked car, several vehicle thefts reported: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Newman Avenue. A resident called the police department at 7:23 a.m. on Oct. 14 to report an unlocked vehicle parked on the street was gone through overnight and the complainant’s gun was missing. Grand theft: Lake Avenue. Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. on Oct....
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
cleveland19.com
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
Cleveland man shot to death in city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
‘An ongoing problem’: Mail carriers robbed, police said
Police in Cleveland and Euclid are investigating after two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint. Officers said, in both cases, the suspects only wanted the mail carriers' collection box keys.
Gun violence victim remembered with new street name on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND — We pass dozens of road signs a day, some well known and well traveled, others less so. There's a lot of power in a name. In this case, a street name designed to help us remember Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr., who was shot and killed on Cleveland's east side while walking home from a basketball game on December 9, 2020.
cleveland19.com
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been six years, to the day, since Julia Rielinger called North Royalton police for help, to take her mentally ill brother to the hospital for treatment, but sadly that day ended in tragedy. Julia Rielinger’s brother, Jun Wang, was shot to death by...
cleveland19.com
5 adults, 4 kids displaced after fire decimates Elyria home, 2 RV’s, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people were displaced on Saturday after a fire destroyed a home and 2 RV’s in Elyria, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti. The fire started at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Lake Avenue, according to a department press release.
Garfield Heights man charged in 10 armed stick-ups of Cleveland and Shaker Heights stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is charged with using a gun to rob 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights during a three-week spree last December, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio announced Friday. A 14-count federal indictment accuses Lawrence Sturdivant, 32,...
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
Triple shooting that left one man dead began as a feud inside store, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The triple shooting on Wednesday that led to one man’s death in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood began as a feud inside a store, according to police. The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. at the USA Food Mart, on the corner of East 123rd Street and Phillips Avenue.
