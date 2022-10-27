Anti-vax doc who said COVID-19 shots magnetize hosts facing medical board investigation

When I first read her bullcrap I was smart enough to dismiss it without a second thought. I'm surprised that she was actually able to make a living saying such nonsense. Apparently there are enough fools in this world for her to eek out an existence.
actually it's true the injection site from the covid-19 if you put a strong enough magnet up to your arm it will stick to it because of the metal alloy that is in the shot I even had a police officer verify that a friend of his did it and put the magnet to the arm and it did stick so no she's not lying
Who’s next fauci, cdc, who? They all lied at many points. They said vaccine was safe, turns out not for some.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray
Where Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley stand on the issues facing Ohio's next governor
Cleveland doctor, who said vaccine makes people magnetic, under investigation
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial
The gratitude behind the badge: Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
Ohio reports 11,663 more COVID-19 cases: up from a week ago in coronavirus update for Thursday, Oct. 27
COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise
825 abandoned Ohio buildings to be torn down
Take Back Day: Cleveland Clinic, UH collecting unused, expired prescription drugs
New grant to allow hundreds of houses across Northeast Ohio to be demolished
Current quandary is a call to heed state Supreme Court races: Thomas Suddes
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether non-citizens can vote in local elections
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 54