Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows

Parents are responsible for making their children go to school, even if that means taking them or accompanying them to school every day.
It’s the parents responsibility to see that their child goes to school. When they are held accountable things will change. If their monthly checks and government assistance is stopped and they have to take parenting classes that will hold them accountable and responsible. Some expect the schools to be responsible for everything except correcting the students. Parents wipe their hands of their own children which is shameful.
Every bit of this is on the Teachers and unions. You are no longer trustworthy, not only did the remote learning that you pushed not work it caused regression in most. During that time America learned the truth about the horror's going on in our school system and the massive amounts of grooming being pushed by you. You have earned this
Comments / 25