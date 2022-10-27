ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows

By University of Exeter
Phys.org
 3 days ago
Comments / 25

TC Andrews
3d ago

Parents are responsible for making their children go to school, even if that means taking them or accompanying them to school every day.

Sherry Prevett
2d ago

It’s the parents responsibility to see that their child goes to school. When they are held accountable things will change. If their monthly checks and government assistance is stopped and they have to take parenting classes that will hold them accountable and responsible. Some expect the schools to be responsible for everything except correcting the students. Parents wipe their hands of their own children which is shameful.

lɛərd
3d ago

Every bit of this is on the Teachers and unions. You are no longer trustworthy, not only did the remote learning that you pushed not work it caused regression in most. During that time America learned the truth about the horror's going on in our school system and the massive amounts of grooming being pushed by you. You have earned this

Related
The Independent

Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it

Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Sun Journal

School system declines to provide reason why all 5th-grade teachers left Graham A. Barden

Recently, all three 5th-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned, leaving the school to temporarily fill the vacancies with substitute teachers. Questions remain as to why the three teachers resigned from their positions with the school. Craven County Schools has declined to provide additional information about why the teachers left, citing state personnel laws. ...
HAVELOCK, NC
Daily Mail

Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'

An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Tyla

Teachers hit out at the idea that the school day should be extended

Teachers are hitting out at the government's proposal for longer school weeks starting September 2023. The government have issued a proposal for schools to be open a minimum of 32.5 hours a week, however, teachers have argued against this, saying that it won't make 'much difference', according to the BBC.
Daily Mail

'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE

A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire. Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Black Enterprise

Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms

A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Aabha Gopan

Teacher gives girl 'zero' after boy blacked out all her answers

In addition to imparting knowledge, a teacher is responsible for nurturing character, kindness, and other values in their students. But some teachers may not go the extra mile to ensure that all students are behaving well. They might ignore the wrongdoings in the class and, therefore, teach children wrong values.
Daily Mail

'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children to sing God Save the King', says government's social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh

The government's social mobility tsar has said that white teachers should teach schoolchildren from ethnic minority backgrounds to sing God Save the King. Social Mobility Commission chair Katharine Birbalsingh, known as Britain's strictest headteacher, said children are at risk of feeling they don't 'belong' in the UK if they do not sing the national anthem - even if it makes them feel 'uncomfortable'.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
CBS Boston

Trinity School: Teen who made racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH

