Calaveras County, CA

ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Hunter finds human remains near Mokelumne River

Calaveras County Search and Rescue (SAR) has recovered human remains in a rugged area near Glencoe. The remains were found within a “steep drainage” near the Mokelumne River by a hunter, who reported the discovery to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives

Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento vehicle-to-vehicle shooting leaves one dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman hit and killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

German Shepherd that bit 2 people euthanized by city of Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The one-year-old German Shepherd named Zeus that bit a man and an officer earlier this year was euthanized by the city of Elk Grove Friday. In a press release, the city says Zeus was designated as a dangerous animal and was humanely euthanized consistent with a previously issued administrative order.
ELK GROVE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire Near Lake Don Pedro In Tuolumne County

Update at 2:20 p.m.: Ground and Columbia aircraft have stopped the forward rate of spread of the Point Fire burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County. The flames ignited in some grass off Highway 120 near the Jacksonville Road intersection and Moccasin Marina. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire is estimated at a half-acre in size and no structures are threatened. Some of the aircraft have been called off the scene. Crews will continue to work toward full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Smoke Will Be Visible Near Dorrington Starting Next Month

Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 4 and the surrounding communities will see smoky skies near Dorrington in Calaveras County next month. Stanislaus National Forest fire officials report that crews will treat up to 33 acres of the understory with low-intensity fire in the Calaveras Ranger District. The daily acreage burned will vary based on environmental conditions and smoke production.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot

A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
AUBURN, CA
