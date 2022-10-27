Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Calaveras Enterprise
Hunter finds human remains near Mokelumne River
Calaveras County Search and Rescue (SAR) has recovered human remains in a rugged area near Glencoe. The remains were found within a “steep drainage” near the Mokelumne River by a hunter, who reported the discovery to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car. Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
mymotherlode.com
Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives
Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Furnishing alcohol to minor, imitation firearm, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. April 2. Ryan Heath Stanphill, 38, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant at Thunder Valley Casino. Oct....
San Joaquin County investigators ask for public's help in July homicide investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help three months after a 25-year-old man from Stockton man was found shot dead in the agricultural outskirts of the city. Around 10 a.m. July 29, sheriff's deputies found Jaime Acevedo-Vega unresponsive in...
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
Sacramento vehicle-to-vehicle shooting leaves one dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later […]
Woman hit and killed in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
German Shepherd that bit 2 people euthanized by city of Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The one-year-old German Shepherd named Zeus that bit a man and an officer earlier this year was euthanized by the city of Elk Grove Friday. In a press release, the city says Zeus was designated as a dangerous animal and was humanely euthanized consistent with a previously issued administrative order.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire Near Lake Don Pedro In Tuolumne County
Update at 2:20 p.m.: Ground and Columbia aircraft have stopped the forward rate of spread of the Point Fire burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County. The flames ignited in some grass off Highway 120 near the Jacksonville Road intersection and Moccasin Marina. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire is estimated at a half-acre in size and no structures are threatened. Some of the aircraft have been called off the scene. Crews will continue to work toward full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild
A young male mountain lion that was found wandering the streets of Brentwood, California, yesterday, taking residents of the busy city by surprise, has safely been relocated back into the wild. WAN talked to Tim Daly, the Information Officer for the South Coast Region of the California Fish and Wildlife...
Fire destroys Orangevale mobile home, knocks out power to mobile home park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire destroyed an Orangevale mobile home and knocked out power to the mobile home park, fire officials said in a Tweet. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews were called to the Pioneer Mobile Home Park on Main Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Saturday after a fire broke out.
mymotherlode.com
Smoke Will Be Visible Near Dorrington Starting Next Month
Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 4 and the surrounding communities will see smoky skies near Dorrington in Calaveras County next month. Stanislaus National Forest fire officials report that crews will treat up to 33 acres of the understory with low-intensity fire in the Calaveras Ranger District. The daily acreage burned will vary based on environmental conditions and smoke production.
Pastor offers services of hope after 14-year-old killed in North Highlands shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A North Highlands father and faith leader is offering his services of hope after a 14-year-old was killed in his community. Abe Daniel, the senior pastor of Trinity Life Center, calls the tragedy heartbreaking, and he plans to join efforts with city leaders and law enforcement to stop this from happening again.
goldcountrymedia.com
Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot
A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
