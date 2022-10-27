Read full article on original website
Trans care limits receive backing from medical boards' joint committee
Jacob Riley took the day off school and made the drive from Gainesville to Orlando on Friday to speak out at a joint committee meeting of the Florida Board of Medicine and Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine on the topic of gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Wiley, 17, started hormone...
Misinformation can further distort political messaging accepted by immigrants
More than a million people have already cast their ballots across Florida. While campaigning for reelection, Governor Ron DeSantis has been encouraging people to vote as soon as they can, which is part of a pattern. While supporting early voting while out campaigning, Republican officials have also been making changes to election laws in the Sunshine State that could make it harder for people to vote than it was in 2020. In recent weeks, we've been looking at how changing election laws across a number of key states could shape results in the midterm elections and the next presidential election in 2024. So this week, we're going to take a look at election law changes in Florida. To hear about those, we're joined by NPR political correspondent Ashley Lopez. Ashley, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
Labor shortages close Kansas nursing homes
An alarming shortage of caregivers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities is finally beginning to ease in some parts of the country. But in other regions, it's still critical. For example, in Kansas, over half of the state's nursing homes are experiencing a worker shortage, more than twice the national average. Rose Conlon of member station KMUW and the Kansas News Service reports.
Misery wrought by Hurricane Ian focuses attention on gubernatorial candidates' climate records
For Janét Buford-Johnson, it was as if all the homes on her street in Orlo Vista on Orlando's west side had been turned inside out by Hurricane Ian. “The neighborhood looks like a disaster area,” she said somberly some four weeks after the hurricane. “Like someone had a war out here, and things are just blown up. … They put a bomb underneath everything, and everything from inside have to come out. So everything is everywhere.”
After Alzheimer's diagnosis, married caregivers live out commitment 'in sickness and health'
As Alzheimer’s disease increases in Florida, more and more family members are faced with the slow and painful challenge of providing care. Here’s a look at how some Floridians in that situation are true to their commitment “in sickness and in health.”. Married for 55 years. For...
Tampa voters will decide one of Florida's most competitive Senate races
A political newcomer with a storied military career is vying to unseat an incumbent Tampa Bay Democrat with deep ties to the region in one of the state’s most competitive Senate races. A steady stream of attack ads have flooded airwaves and mailboxes in the closely watched contest between...
If Hurricane Ian had struck Southeast Florida, here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts...
