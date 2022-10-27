Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bales Destroyed In Fire
Alvord, Iowa– Four round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Alvord. According to Alvord Fire Chief Shawn Bosler, at a few minutes before 10:00 p.m., the Alvord Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near the 2300 block of 220th Street, one and a third miles west and a mile south of the north entrance to Alvord.
kiwaradio.com
Baler Destroyed In Fire South Of Hartley
Hartley, Iowa– A baler was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Hartley. According to Hartley Fire Assistant Chief Matt Wildeman, at about 3:00 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was called to the report of a baler on fire near 340th Street and Walnut Avenue, about a mile south of Hartley.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on the scene in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood for what has now been confirmed as a stabbing. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in...
kscj.com
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
KELOLAND TV
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Minnehaha County
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a fatal rollover crash Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a beige Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on 457th Ave and lost control. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled. One person was ejected from the vehicle.
kiwaradio.com
Highway 60 Crash At Alton Sends Minnesota Man To Hospital
Alton, Iowa– A Scandia, MN man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Alton on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 78-year-old Stanley Erickson of Scandia, MN was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse southbound on Highway 60, about three miles south of Alton. They tell us that 35-year-old Joshua Van Es of Orange City was westbound on 490th Street in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Teen Arrested For Car Theft, Fleeing From Officer
Hull, Iowa — An Orange City teen was arrested Thursday afternoon, for allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle earlier in the week. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:15 Thursday afternoon, their deputies arrested 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson on charges stemming from an incident that took place Monday afternoon.
Officials searching for Sioux City smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials investigating car seen floating in Missouri River
Sioux City Police are investigating a vehicle incident in the Missouri River.
kelo.com
Fatal crash near Humboldt earlier this afternoon
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died Saturday afternoon from a rollover crash north of Humboldt. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a just before 12:30 this afternoon, a deputy discovered the crash near the intersection of 457th Avenue and 260th Street. A Chevy Tahoe had been traveling north on 457th Avenue when the driver lost control and went into the west ditch. One person was ejected when the vehicle rolled. The sheriff’s department says one person died on scene, and another was transported to a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.
kiwaradio.com
Sanford Sheldon Clinic Construction Proceeds On-Schedule
Sheldon, Iowa — Construction continues on the expansion of the Sanford Sheldon clinic. We had a chance to talk with clinic manager Cole Kantos, and he gives us a construction update. Kantos reminds us what the project entails. He tells us that yes, that does mean they will be...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
kelo.com
Theft in Alcester leads to arrest
ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — Steal in front of a cop, and you’ll get caught. In the early morning hours of Saturday Alcester police noticed a car coming from an known abandoned property. After a pursuit, the car ended up in a ditch, where an arrest was made. The...
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
kscj.com
GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M. THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON...
siouxlandproud.com
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
Trolley service starts in downtown Sioux City
With help from the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Partners, Dave Becker, owner of Black Tie Limousine, bought this trolley a month ago.
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
Comments / 0