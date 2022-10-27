ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

buttesports.com

Butte High tumbles Bison, advances in playoffs

GREAT FALLS – Five different players scored touchdowns and Butte High played probably its best team football of the season Friday night as the Bulldogs beat Great Falls High 35-21 at Memorial Stadium in the first round of the state Class AA high school football playoffs. The win sent...
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

6-Man playoffs: Bridger jumps out early, doesn't look back in victory over Richey-Lambert

HIGHWOOD — Zach Althoff rushed for three touchdowns Saturday and Bridger ran past Richey-Lambert 44-6 in the first round of the 6-Man football playoff Saturday. Althoff scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter to give the Scouts the early lead, then found the end zone on a 24-yard run in the second quarter and on a 60-yarder in the third as Bridger took a 29-6 advantage.
HIGHWOOD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls closing for renovations starting Sunday

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Progress continues on new indoor aquatics center in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Progress can be seen at the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center in Lions Park. Great Falls Park and Recreation shared some updated photos on the cement work for the center. The 45,000 sq. feet project will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022

Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
GREAT FALLS, MT

