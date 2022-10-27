Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class AA playoffs: Butte goes on road, knocks off Great Falls for first-round win
GREAT FALLS — Three Jace Stenson touchdowns and timely defense led Butte to a 35-21 road victory over Great Falls on Friday in the opening round of the Class AA football playoffs at Memorial Stadium. Butte, the Western division’s No. 5 seed, won for the first time on the...
buttesports.com
Butte High tumbles Bison, advances in playoffs
GREAT FALLS – Five different players scored touchdowns and Butte High played probably its best team football of the season Friday night as the Bulldogs beat Great Falls High 35-21 at Memorial Stadium in the first round of the state Class AA high school football playoffs. The win sent...
montanasports.com
6-Man playoffs: Bridger jumps out early, doesn't look back in victory over Richey-Lambert
HIGHWOOD — Zach Althoff rushed for three touchdowns Saturday and Bridger ran past Richey-Lambert 44-6 in the first round of the 6-Man football playoff Saturday. Althoff scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter to give the Scouts the early lead, then found the end zone on a 24-yard run in the second quarter and on a 60-yarder in the third as Bridger took a 29-6 advantage.
Fairfield Sun Times
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
cascadenewspaper.com
GFDA Announcement of the Week: Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon to open JS Fitness and Wellness
Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon is bringing 25 years of experience in the personal training industry to Great Falls with the opening of JS Fitness and Wellness. The private facility will focus on personal training for clients of all ages and levels of fitness. "After 30 years of raising my...
Winner of new truck announced at cross-town game
The winner of a new Toyota pickup truck was announced at the cross-town football game in Great Falls on Friday, October 21, 2022.
montanarightnow.com
MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls closing for renovations starting Sunday
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Fairfield Sun Times
Progress continues on new indoor aquatics center in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Progress can be seen at the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center in Lions Park. Great Falls Park and Recreation shared some updated photos on the cement work for the center. The 45,000 sq. feet project will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym,...
ecitybeat.com
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022
Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
Halloween events in Great Falls
Here is a roundup of some Halloween and/or Autumn-themed events coming up in Great Falls over the next few days
