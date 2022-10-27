Read full article on original website
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired
Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
Terror Tram Buttons Available for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Halloween is nearly upon us, but we finally found a set of Terror Tram buttons for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood!. Halloween Horror Nights Terror Tram Buttons — $11 This year’s Terror Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights features Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Us.”...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Discussing the Disney Park Reservation System, Popcorn Buckets, and Disney Parks News!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 30th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Bob Chapek thinks the Disney Parks reservation system is a win, we have thoughts!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics...
Pumpkin Carver Appearing at Disneyland Resort Hotels Through Halloween 2022
As a delightful cap to spooky season, a pumpkin carver has arrived at Disneyland Resort and is showing off his skills at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel daily through Halloween on Monday!. In the mornings, the pumpkin carver can be found at...
Man “Sneaks” Himself & Child Into Magic Kingdom for Free, Pretends to Not Speak English, & Gets Charged with Battery
A man tried to take his child to the Magic Kingdom for free. Instead it cost him a trip to jail. Baica Crisan, a 37-year-old Romanian citizen who lives in Virginia, was arrested in the bizarre situation that unfolded Aug. 19, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/27/22 (Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over, ’Zootopia’ Fuzzy Loungefly Backpack, Sulley Light-Up Headband, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! We’re at Magic Kingdom finding all the newest merchandise, and watching the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Cinderella Castle. Grab your cameras, and away we go!. A sparkle caught our eye in the Emporium this morning. We spotted the new 50th anniversary sparkle gem ears.
Christmas 2022 Teaser Added to Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida
A new prop teasing the 2022 Christmas Tribute Store has been added to the Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. The teaser can be found in the Eerie Emporium at the exit of the Tribute Store. On the counter is a faux catalog for The Tribute...
Mickey Mouse Shorts Available Soon as In-Ride Entertainment in Minnie Vans
Disney is adding the Mickey Mouse shorts as an in-ride entertainment option to the Walt Disney World Minnie Van service. This option will be rolled out to Minnie Vans over the next few weeks. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
NEW Daisy Duck Headband Available at Disneyland Resort
Why should Mickey and Minnie get all the fun when it comes to Disney headbands? Check out this new Daisy Duck headband we found in Disneyland!. On top, it features Daisy’s iconic purple bow, with a white daisy flower in the center. The inside of the band is baby...
Ice Cream Cart Replaces Dino Diner, More Seating Added to Former Site of Primeval Whirl at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Dino Diner, a quick-service cart in DinoLand U.S.A., has been replaced by a mediocre ice cream cart. At the former site of Primeval Whirl, a seating area has grown by a few more benches. Let’s dive in and take a closer look. Where a hot food cart once...
VIDEO: Impressive Banshee Animatronic Debuts at ‘Avatar: The Experience’
Video of an impressive new Banshee animatronic has surfaced, sadly not from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, but from the newly opened Avatar Experience at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore. Avatar: The Experience opened on October 28, 2022,...
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
PHOTOS: 2nd Edition Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Tiki Mug Now Available at Disneyland Hotel
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween tiki mug is available outside Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Hotel today. This is the second edition of the Haunted Mansion gargoyle tiki mug. The first edition, which was a reddish brown, was released in September 2021.
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/27/22 (Journey of Water Inspired by Moana and CommuniCore Hall Make Progress, Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard, Mickey Mouse Globe Returns to Crossroads of the World, & More)
Good morning from EPCOT! Spaceship Earth was lit up today in celebration of a wedding. It was cool to walk into the park with it lit up already. We started our day aboard the Monorail to get a bird’s eye view of the construction happening down below. No visible changes can be seen at Refreshment Station since the sign was covered.
FIRST LOOK at the Remodeled Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The new look for Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been revealed this morning. The restaurant does not open until November 1, but we got a first look at the remodel. Very little remains from the previous look, with the style shifting to match the refurbishments...
Sneak Peek at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Goldfish Crackers
As Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration prepares to kick off early next year, which will include new nighttime spectaculars at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, an anonymous reader has shared with us a sneak peek at one of the many, many promotional avenues we expect to see from Disney in the coming year — on Goldfish crackers of all things.
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Surprise Opening Day TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members, ‘For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration’ Performances Cancelled, & More: Daily Recap (10/28/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 28, 2022.
Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch Holiday Munchlings Now Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest plush trend at Disney Parks is Disney Munchlings, which debuted at D23 Expo 2022. These plush are mashups of classic Disney characters and delicious-looking treats, like a Baymax s’more, Mickey cinnamon roll, and Minnie cupcake. There are giant 13″ versions and small mystery packs. New to the collection are holiday Munchlings. We found Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch holiday Munchlings at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District this week.
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
