Savannah Tree Foundation annual Trick or Trees event held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tricentennial Park was filled with people all on the hunt for the perfect tree or trees to take home to plant. Folks with the Savannah Tree Foundation say they hold tree giveaways at least once a year. This time it fell on Halloween weekend, so costumes...
Hundreds celebrating Halloween early at costume crawl in Forsyth Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -From monsters, to ghosts, to just about everything in between Forsyth Park was filled with revelers taking part in the first ever costume crawl. And instead of tricks event organizers were hoping to give a special treat to a local school. “It’s very fulfilling to me. I...
Spooky spectacles in Savannah: Where to find houses decorated for Halloween 🎃
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, you will see kids and some adults dressed head to toe in their creative costumes. But you will also notice some decorated houses all around the Coastal Empire. At a home on 45th Street, near Guckenheimer Park, a shipwreck has taken over the front yard....
Chatham Parkway Subaru held their annual Trunk or Treat event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids across the area had the chance to get a head start on Trick or Treating today, with the help of a local business. Chatham Parkway Subaru held their annual Trunk or Treat event, where local businesses were able to set up shop and pass out candy to kids.
Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to...
Savannah Fried Chicken and Champagne Event
You can usually count on November 1st as the time we start talking about the new year around here. The calendar begins to fill up and we start to put together events where we can Eat It and Like It. Obviously, the last couple of years have been….wonky? But I think it is fair to say 2023 will be our first full schedule in a while.
Anything but a ghost tour: Savannah Dark History Tour serves up frights through facts, not fiction
Attorney by day, historical tour guide by night, Brandon Carter eschews ghost stories in favor of “things that actually happened” throughout Savannah's morbid history. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. When Brandon Carter moved to Savannah a few years ago, he thought his tour guide days were behind him. The...
Tybee YMCA hosting Truck or Treat event Friday night
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island YMCA is inviting everyone to come celebrate Halloween with them at their annual Trunk or Treat on Friday night. Memorial Park will be filled with hundreds of people in costume filling their bags up with candy. The YMCA says they have more...
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah
Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
Meet the Market: Laura Franklin Cooke, Owner of H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey
This is part of a continuing series about the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market behind Visit Statesboro! and the vendors who can be found there. H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey has a presence at the market, as well as a brick and mortar location and an e-commerce component. The Queen...
Cars on the Burn happening Saturday at Bethesda
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning, you may need to put Bethesda Academy in your GPS, but your car may already know the way. Hundreds of hot rods, sports cars, and other classics will find their way to the campus along the Moon River for the 6th annual “Cars on the Burn.”
Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire. Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
INTERVIEW: Miss Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Miss Georgia is the most visible representative of the mission and vision of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Organization. The Miss Springfield Scholarship Competition is an official Miss America Local Competition and it’s happening this weekend in Springfield. Kelsey Hollis, who has earned the title...
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
Celebration Of Life Set For Don Brake In Georgia
A celebration of life memorial service for CUMULUS MEDIA/SAVANNAH cluster OM and Country WJCL (KIX 96) PD DON BRAKE has been set for TOMORROW (10/29) at 4p (ET) at BAKER McCOLLOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY at 2794 Highway 80 West in GARDEN CITY, GA ((912) 964-2862). BRAKE' s widow, AMERICA CANAS, says "all are welcome."
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
Historic First African Baptist Church holds Souls to the Polls event for voters
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Historic First African Baptist Church will be holding its Souls to the Polls event on Sunday to help voters make it to the polls early this election. October 30 is the last Sunday for early voters. With time running out to cast your ballot early, First African Baptist Church hopes […]
Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
