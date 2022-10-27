ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man, 20, arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a day after a man was shot dead in the Moncrief neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the arrest of a suspect. Brian Jordan, 20, was arrested and charged with murdering the victim of Saturday night’s shooting. When police arrived at Golfbrook...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Arlington shooting leaves man dead, woman injured, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured Friday morning in a double shooting in the Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Sgt. James Hopely, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to Bert Road at the Lex Chateaux...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy