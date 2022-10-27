Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man, 20, arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a day after a man was shot dead in the Moncrief neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the arrest of a suspect. Brian Jordan, 20, was arrested and charged with murdering the victim of Saturday night’s shooting. When police arrived at Golfbrook...
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
Action News Jax
Suspect in custody after early morning shooting leaves man in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning JSO received a 911 call about a person shot. Officers were then dispatched to 1000 Oak Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found...
Action News Jax
JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
First Coast News
One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
News4Jax.com
Trial for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister. Chad Absher was the subject of a citywide manhunt after police say he killed Ashlee Rucker, and shot her...
News4Jax.com
Man shot after getting into argument with roommate, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot and wounded Friday during an argument with his roommate at an apartment complex in the Hyde Park area on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Sgt. J. Catir said at a news...
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after being shot by roommate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the torso by his roommate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s with a gun shot wound to the mid-section.
News4Jax.com
Arlington shooting leaves man dead, woman injured, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured Friday morning in a double shooting in the Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Sgt. James Hopely, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to Bert Road at the Lex Chateaux...
Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
Employee dead after workplace related shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police say upon arrival they...
Action News Jax
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
Action News Jax
School bus involved in a hit-and-run in Duval County: Driver still missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:20 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle collision on I-295 northbound service road from Collins Road occurred, involving four vehicles. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, a vehicle which was...
News4Jax.com
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
News4Jax.com
Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond to problematic tweets, texts by JSO gang task force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says racist tweets and text messages that were allegedly shared between members of the JSO gang task force are being investigated. But what about the people who are campaigning to become the next sheriff?. Each candidate says they are hurt and disappointed...
Comments / 3