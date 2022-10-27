Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens after beating Tom Brady
After beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson grabbed a sign from a fan with a clear message to the Ravens’ front office: “Pay ’em Now!”. Lamar Jackson wasn’t signaling his teammates. He wasn’t trying to rally fans. No, Lamar’s message was for Baltimore Ravens management.
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade
It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
Jerry Jones: There’s no argument, Cowboys’ offense goes where Ezekiel Elliott goes
With Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott out today nursing a knee injury, backup Troy Pollard ran wild, carrying 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. So does that mean the Cowboys’ offense doesn’t actually need Elliott?. Not according to Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, who...
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell out vs. Eagles
The Steelers are without their kicker for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Chris Boswell was ruled out today with a groin injury. He had previously been listed as questionable. It is unclear who will handle the kicking for the Steelers, who don’t have another kicker on either the roster...
Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game
The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in dominant win over Rams
INGLEWOOD — The 49ers’ stinker a week ago became a distant memory on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, their home away from home. The 49ers rallied from a four-point halftime deficit and pulled away for a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC West matchup.
Bills rule out Jordan Poyer with elbow injury
Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the year with a neck injury. The team lost its other star safety, Jordan Poyer, for the game Sunday. Poyer injured his elbow in the second half. The Bills ruled out Poyer, who has his elbow wrapped in ice on the sideline. He...
Why CMC credits younger brothers for halfback pass vs. Rams
The 49ers Faithful can thank the McCaffrey brothers for the game-changing, historic play in San Francisco’s 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Star running back Christian McCaffrey credited his younger brothers for being able to pull off the neat trick play in the second quarter of Sunday’s win.
Saints sign Chris Harris to active roster
The Saints signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to the active roster Saturday, the team announced. He was out of elevations from the practice squad, prompting the move. They signed Harris to the practice squad Oct. 4. He has 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in three...
Alvin Kamara hat trick leads Saints to dominant victory over Raiders
Somehow, Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week Eight with no touchdowns in the five games he’d played so far in 2022. That changed in a significant way on Sunday, as Kamara scored three touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-0 victory over Las Vegas. Kamara opened the game’s scoring...
49ers rule Deebo Samuel out
49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Friday morning that wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the kind of player that the team gives as much time as possible to show that he’s healthy enough to play, but they obviously don’t think there’s any benefit into taking a decision about this Sunday’s game against the Rams into the weekend.
Jordan Davis carted inside vs. Steelers
Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
Terry McLaurin's last catch in Indy was one of his best grabs yet
Nine plays, 89 yards, two minutes and 17 seconds. Those are the numbers behind the drive that could represent a turning point in Washington's 2022 campaign. But one of those nine snaps stood out in particular. Down 16-10 to the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Taylor Heinicke —...
