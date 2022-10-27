ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8

Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade

It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell out vs. Eagles

The Steelers are without their kicker for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Chris Boswell was ruled out today with a groin injury. He had previously been listed as questionable. It is unclear who will handle the kicking for the Steelers, who don’t have another kicker on either the roster...
Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game

The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in dominant win over Rams

INGLEWOOD — The 49ers’ stinker a week ago became a distant memory on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, their home away from home. The 49ers rallied from a four-point halftime deficit and pulled away for a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC West matchup.
Bills rule out Jordan Poyer with elbow injury

Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the year with a neck injury. The team lost its other star safety, Jordan Poyer, for the game Sunday. Poyer injured his elbow in the second half. The Bills ruled out Poyer, who has his elbow wrapped in ice on the sideline. He...
Why CMC credits younger brothers for halfback pass vs. Rams

The 49ers Faithful can thank the McCaffrey brothers for the game-changing, historic play in San Francisco’s 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Star running back Christian McCaffrey credited his younger brothers for being able to pull off the neat trick play in the second quarter of Sunday’s win.
Saints sign Chris Harris to active roster

The Saints signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to the active roster Saturday, the team announced. He was out of elevations from the practice squad, prompting the move. They signed Harris to the practice squad Oct. 4. He has 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in three...
Alvin Kamara hat trick leads Saints to dominant victory over Raiders

Somehow, Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week Eight with no touchdowns in the five games he’d played so far in 2022. That changed in a significant way on Sunday, as Kamara scored three touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-0 victory over Las Vegas. Kamara opened the game’s scoring...
49ers rule Deebo Samuel out

49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Friday morning that wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the kind of player that the team gives as much time as possible to show that he’s healthy enough to play, but they obviously don’t think there’s any benefit into taking a decision about this Sunday’s game against the Rams into the weekend.
Jordan Davis carted inside vs. Steelers

Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
