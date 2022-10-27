LOOP Trail Connector Near Victory Park Held Up in Court. Contractor Dustin Gadberry sued the city after it rebuffed his bid to build an important trail connection between Victory Park and the Design District, which came in $770,000 lower than the company’s bid that won the deal. (His attorney is former Councilman Philip Kingston.) The details are more or less the same as they were in April: the city believes it did its due diligence in denying the bid because the Parks Department deemed Gadberry had not provided evidence that he could do the job. Gadberry disputes that contention, and says procurement law requires Dallas to award the job to the lower bidder. The city attorney’s office maintains that the city has the right to pick the lowest “responsible” bid, for which it did not believe Gadberry qualified. But Sharon Grigsby peeks back in, finding that it won’t go to trial until March—nearly a year after the City Council gave its OK. If Gadberry, who is Councilman Omar Narvaez’s campaign treasurer, wins the case, the city will have to re-bid the project.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO