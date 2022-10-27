ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Intrasquad

By Claire Yates
The Halloween-themed intrasquad showed confidence within the gymnasts.

The Crimson Tide gymnastics team recently had their annual intrasquad located in their practice facility. It was Halloween themed with two teams: Ghosts and Goblins.

The event was held for the gymnasts to showcase their skills, bring the energy, and to have fun. It was also a time for a lot of the freshmen to demonstrate their skills in front of an audience before their first competition in January.

The gymnasts’ practice facility had people lining the room to watch them perform. Gymnasts usually feel lots of pressure with more eyes on them as their skills have to be perfect and precise.

Each team was led by a senior. The Ghosts were led by Luisa Blanco, and the Goblins were led by Makarri Doggette. Graduate student, Shallon Olsen, was unable to attend as she is currently representing Canada on the Canadian World Championship team in the United Kingdom.

Olsen has had lots of gymnastics experience not only on the collegiate level, but the Olympic level too. She is a two-time Canadian Olympian and has won a bronze medal for vault and a silver medal for floor.

Olsen's experience and knowledge should be able to help Alabama’s gymnastics team with working through fears and staying confident.

Even without Olsen at the intrasquad, the team was still able to perform with poise and grace. The team’s first competition is January 6 against Michigan State, and after this intrasquad, they seem to be pretty prepared.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Katie Windham discuss Alabama’s gymnastics team and their Halloween themed intrasquad this past weekend

