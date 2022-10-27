ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson And Others

By James Rapien
AllBengals
 3 days ago

Cincinnati travels to Cleveland for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Browns

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase missed practice on Thursday with a hip injury.

The 22-year-old wasn't in the locker room or on the practice field during the portion that was open to the media.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Chase was "day-to-day" and "sore."

UPDATE: Chase Will Miss Significant Time With Hip Injury

Linebacker Logan Wilson returned to practice in a full capacity and is trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's matchup against the Browns.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson didn't practice on Thursday. The team is playing it safe with their star pass rusher, but they're optimistic about his chances of playing on Monday.

La'el Collins (ankle), Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and Josh Tupou (calf) were also out.

Hayden Hurst (groin, ankle) and Eli Apple were limited.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below.

AllBengals

