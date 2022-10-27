Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) undergoing tests Friday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring in Thursday's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury didn't look serious, but Edwards is undergoing further testing to better assess the damage. He will benefit from the extra days to recover before the Ravens square off with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have larger roles if Edwards winds up missing time.
numberfire.com
Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com
Vrabel: Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 8's contest against Texans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 8's game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill is questionable to suit up against his division rivals after a missed and limited practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. Look for Malik Willis to make his NFL start if Tannehill is inactive versus a Houston defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers once again talks discipline after another loss: 'We're hurting ourselves'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thought that his young receivers did what they could in yet another loss, but the penalties are what he pointed at as frustrating.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) available for Week 8
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams has been upgraded to available and will be active against Minnesota on Sunday. With James Conner (ribs) still sidelined, Williams could see touches alongside Eno Benjamin in Arizona's backfield. The Cardinals are...
numberfire.com
Update: Ryan Tannehill (illness) ruled out for Week 8; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Houston Texans. Just a half hour after it was announced Tannehill missed the team's walkthrough due to an illness, it is now being reported he will not play or travel with the team to Houston. Malik Willis, the rookie from Liberty, is going to start.
numberfire.com
Raiders' Davante Adams (illness) expected to play in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Adams missed multiple practices this week as he battled a flu-like virus, but the superstar is reportedly on the mend and is now expected to suit up against the Saints this afternoon.
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (knee) ruled out Saturday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore knee. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action less than an hour before scheduled tipoff. Andrew Nembhard will likely see more work as long as McConnell is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as doubtful for Week 8's contest against Bears
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 8's game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to practice in preparation for Week 8. Look for Tony Pollard to play a featured role versus a Chicago unit allowing 22.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Rams' Tyler Higbee (neck) questionable to return in Week 8
The Los Angeles Rams have labeled tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) as questionable to return to their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Higbee took a big hit on a screen pass and appeared to be in significant pain afterwards. He is questionable to return to today's contest.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) questionable to return for Colts in Week 8
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. Taylor has once again suffered an ankle injury, and now his status for the remainder of Sunday's contest is up in the air. Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson will handle the rest of the backfield work.
numberfire.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) active for Seattle in Week 8
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) will play in the team's Week 8 game against the New York Giants. Lockett is dealing with a hamstring strain and a rib injury, but will suit up today as the Seahawks try to give the Giants their second loss of the season.
numberfire.com
Kings' Kevin Huerter (shoulder) probable on Saturday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Huerter is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against the Heat on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Miami. Huerter's Saturday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.3...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available, starting Sunday for Lakers; Damian Jones back to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. After a one-game absence due to lower back tightness, the superstar big is back in there down low. Damian Jones is returning to the bench as a result. Our models project Davis for...
numberfire.com
Damian Jones coming off Lakers' bench Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. After a one-game absence due to lower back tightness, the Anthony Davis is back in there down low. Jones is reverting to the bench as a result. Our models...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful again for Charlotte Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is still recovering him his sprained ankle. The doubtful tag makes it a very strong chance that the veteran will once again be sidelined. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to remain in the starting five at point guard.
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) available for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Caldwell-Pope missed time with an ankle injury. However, he has received medical clearance to take the court to close out the weekend. Expect Bruce Brown to revert to a role off the bench.
Comments / 0