Mauro Icardi calls ex-wife Wanda Nara ‘laughing stock of world’ after appearance in music video
Mauro Icardi has called his ex-wife Wanda Nara “the laughing stock of the whole world” after she featured in a music video kissing another man. Nara and Icardi married in 2014 and have two children together. She also became his agent, but the couple split in September after Nara accused the striker of cheating with an Argentinian model.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva
Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Troyes 4-3 in the French league on Saturday. Carlos Soler was the other scorer at the Parc des Princes for PSG, which has a five-point lead over Lens. Marseille came from two goals down...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Lautaro Martinez Never Gave Up Serie A Title But Said We’re Not Looking At The League Table”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had refuted suggestions that Lautaro Martinez has yielded the Serie A title after their 3-0 win over Sampdoria in the league yesterday evening. The Nerazzurri were comfortable winners over relegation-threatened Sampdoria, with goals from Stefan De Vrij, Nicolo Barella, and Joaquin Correa handing them all three points at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
Yardbarker
Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane Has Recovered In Time To Face Inter, Italian Media Report
Ahead of their Champions League encounter against Inter, Bayern Munich have been handed a boost by the return to fitness of winger Leroy Sane. According to FCInterNews.it, the Bundesliga champions have welcomed the former Manchester City star back to training after a muscle strain sustained in mid-October, and appears fit enough to be in contention to feature against the Nerazzurri.
Yardbarker
Former Brazilian Star Gives Interesting Answer On If Messi, Argentina Will Win World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away and various players, past and present, are sharing who they believe are the favorites to win the tournament, with some selecting Lionel Messi and Argentina. Former Brazil international Ronaldo, who was part of the 2002 Brazilian team that won...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
Yardbarker
Locatelli could be back but Juventus still missing key men for PSG match
Manuel Locatelli is back to fitness and could feature in Juventus’ match against PSG this midweek. The midfielder was unavailable for their game against Lecce because of an injury, but he has recovered. He can play from the first minute against the Parisians, according to Tuttomercatoweb. However, as he...
Yardbarker
Juventus certain to sign Loanee on a permanent basis
Juventus will be more than happy to keep Arkadiusz Milik at the Allianz Stadium permanently after his fine start to life at the club. Milik joined Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window as an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic. After losing Alvaro Morata in the summer,...
Yardbarker
Quique Setien confirms Barcelona still owe him money
New Villarreal head coach Quique Setien has hinted his previous contract with Barcelona is yet to be settled. The Yellow Submarine moved swiftly to replace Unai Emery earlier this week with Setien drawing against Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in his first game in charge. The veteran boss is...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip
Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
Yardbarker
Gazzetta claims Juventus will try to sway Conte by adding two star players
Despite the ugly row that ensued two years ago during the Coppa Italia clash between Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, a recent report claimed that the two men have mended their relationship. The incident took place back when the manager was at the helm of Inter. He was caught by...
Report: Thomas Tuchel Addresses Chelsea Exit For The First Time
Thomas Tuchel has addressed his sacking from Chelsea for the first time.
Yardbarker
(Video) Gomez and Alisson defensive mix-up sees Rodrigo poach shock Anfield opener
Leeds United have taken an early lead against Liverpool. The Whites, led by under-pressure American manager Jesse Marsch, have silenced the Anfield crowd after just five minutes of Saturday evening’s Premier League blockbuster. Although attacker Rodrigo was the hero, the former Valencia forward owes a huge thanks to opposition...
FOX Sports
Osimhen and 'Kvara' extend Napoli's winning streak to 13
ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. When he’s healthy — which isn’t often — Osimhen...
Yardbarker
PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent
PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
ESPN
Inter Milan cruise to home win against Sampdoria
Internazionale eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Juventus wants a 10m euros Villarreal youngster
Juventus is interested in a move for Villarreal youngster Alex Baena as they rebuild their squad. The Bianconeri lost the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in the last transfer window. More players could leave the club next summer as well. They need to find replacements for these stars...
BBC
Copa Libertadores: Gabriel Barbosa scores Flamengo winner against Athletico Paranaense
Gabriel Barbosa scores to seal a 1-0 win for Flamengo over fellow Brazilians Athletico Paranaense in the final of the Copa Libertadores. Available to UK users only.
