BBC

Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
The Associated Press

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Troyes 4-3 in the French league on Saturday. Carlos Soler was the other scorer at the Parc des Princes for PSG, which has a five-point lead over Lens. Marseille came from two goals down...
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Lautaro Martinez Never Gave Up Serie A Title But Said We’re Not Looking At The League Table”

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had refuted suggestions that Lautaro Martinez has yielded the Serie A title after their 3-0 win over Sampdoria in the league yesterday evening. The Nerazzurri were comfortable winners over relegation-threatened Sampdoria, with goals from Stefan De Vrij, Nicolo Barella, and Joaquin Correa handing them all three points at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane Has Recovered In Time To Face Inter, Italian Media Report

Ahead of their Champions League encounter against Inter, Bayern Munich have been handed a boost by the return to fitness of winger Leroy Sane. According to FCInterNews.it, the Bundesliga champions have welcomed the former Manchester City star back to training after a muscle strain sustained in mid-October, and appears fit enough to be in contention to feature against the Nerazzurri.
SB Nation

Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores

There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
Yardbarker

Locatelli could be back but Juventus still missing key men for PSG match

Manuel Locatelli is back to fitness and could feature in Juventus’ match against PSG this midweek. The midfielder was unavailable for their game against Lecce because of an injury, but he has recovered. He can play from the first minute against the Parisians, according to Tuttomercatoweb. However, as he...
Yardbarker

Juventus certain to sign Loanee on a permanent basis

Juventus will be more than happy to keep Arkadiusz Milik at the Allianz Stadium permanently after his fine start to life at the club. Milik joined Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window as an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic. After losing Alvaro Morata in the summer,...
Yardbarker

Quique Setien confirms Barcelona still owe him money

New Villarreal head coach Quique Setien has hinted his previous contract with Barcelona is yet to be settled. The Yellow Submarine moved swiftly to replace Unai Emery earlier this week with Setien drawing against Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in his first game in charge. The veteran boss is...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip

Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
Yardbarker

Gazzetta claims Juventus will try to sway Conte by adding two star players

Despite the ugly row that ensued two years ago during the Coppa Italia clash between Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, a recent report claimed that the two men have mended their relationship. The incident took place back when the manager was at the helm of Inter. He was caught by...
Yardbarker

(Video) Gomez and Alisson defensive mix-up sees Rodrigo poach shock Anfield opener

Leeds United have taken an early lead against Liverpool. The Whites, led by under-pressure American manager Jesse Marsch, have silenced the Anfield crowd after just five minutes of Saturday evening’s Premier League blockbuster. Although attacker Rodrigo was the hero, the former Valencia forward owes a huge thanks to opposition...
FOX Sports

Osimhen and 'Kvara' extend Napoli's winning streak to 13

ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. When he’s healthy — which isn’t often — Osimhen...
Yardbarker

PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent

PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
ESPN

Inter Milan cruise to home win against Sampdoria

Internazionale eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Juventus wants a 10m euros Villarreal youngster

Juventus is interested in a move for Villarreal youngster Alex Baena as they rebuild their squad. The Bianconeri lost the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in the last transfer window. More players could leave the club next summer as well. They need to find replacements for these stars...

