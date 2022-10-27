Read full article on original website
Three teens shot in separate parts of Baltimore within four hours on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a playground, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.
Security guard suspected of shooting man at South Baltimore gas station
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a security guard early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, police said.When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.Officers stood guard by the yellow crime scene tape that surrounded a Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard as homicide detectives and crime lab technicians filtered in and out of the convenience store. Baltimore City Police confirmed to WJZ that a security guard was the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting, police saidAnyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Nottingham MD
Overnight shooting reported in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the Essex area. At just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900-block of Holgate Drive and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road in Essex.
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers shot in separate Baltimore shootings
Three teenagers were shot Sunday in separate shootings in Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 3 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2300 block of East Madison Street, where they found a 17-year-old boy shot. City police said officers were called around 6:02 p.m. to the 4000 block...
nbc25news.com
Father says 14-year-old son steals cars and faces no serious consequences
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — His son, not even old enough to drive, is now on a carjacking and car theft crime spree from Baltimore to D.C., according to his parent. He shared documents detailing his son's arrest earlier this year. Santiago says the arrerst involved his son, his son's friend...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Essex, police say
Essex, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway in Essex after a person was found shot at the scene of a car crash early Sunday, according to Baltimore County Police. Police said they got a report just after midnight of a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate...
Baltimore County police identify 24-year-old man shot at Exxon gas station
BALTIMORE -- A shooting at an Exxon gas station killed a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Police. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Baltimore County patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard and found a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, Malik Baker, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this homicide or the individual(s) responsible, to please call 410-307-2020.Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting murder in Parkville. Homicide detectives reported the incident happened at around 2:00 am in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard Sunday morning. Police have not released any information regarding the details of the shooting at this time. At least one person has been reported dead. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Review sought after park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources’ handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park. A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include...
foxbaltimore.com
New month new fears as October nears end with increasing violence
Baltimore is nearing the end of October on the eve of the eve of Halloween and what has been a ghastly month of bloodshed. There were four shootings Saturday one of them involving an officer. Police say at West Garrison and Park Heights Ave on the city's Northwest side a...
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
One man stabbed to death inside Northwest Baltimore home, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to the home to investigate a report of a cutting in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road a little after 7:30 p.m., police said.That's when they found the injured man, according to authorities.Medics also responded to the cutting and performed CPR on the injured individual, police said.That person was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead and 3 injured from a car crash in Ellicott City, police say
Ellicott City, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police Department said a woman died in a car crash Saturday night in Ellicott City. Police said the crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Route 29. A Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Route 29, police said, when it hit...
One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two officers injured following a struggle during a traffic stop
Two police officers sustained minor injuries Saturday following a shooting near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard.
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
