Read full article on original website
Related
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Felt sick after your COVID booster? That’s a good thing, new science shows
If you felt like absolute garbage the day or two after your last COVID-19 vaccine, there's a silver lining for you.
Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study
After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
COVID, flu, the common cold: What are the symptoms?
With the winter months approaching, flu, COVID and cold symptoms can be hard to distinguish. Flu season is underway, new COVID-19 sub variants are emerging, and the common cold, while always circulating, is more prevalent in the colder months, which means you may not know which virus is responsible for your symptoms.
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed
What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
Prevention
Why Do I Feel Lightheaded? 10 Possible Reasons Why You’re Dizzy
Feeling faint is scary and can make you scramble to figure out why you feel lightheaded. Know this: The majority of people who have passed out are absolutely fine, says Venkatesh Thiruganasambandamoorthy, M.B.B.S., clinical epidemiologist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa. As for the rest, an underlying health condition could be to blame, and that could mean potentially serious health concerns down the road.
suggest.com
Burning Mouth Is A Symptom Of Menopause We Don’t Often Talk About
Many women experience a common constellation of symptoms when they enter menopause, from changes in their menstrual cycle to insomnia, hot flashes, sexual dysfunction, and mood changes. Nevertheless, there are some lesser-known menopause complaints that may surprise you. In the past decade, research seems to suggest that burning mouth syndrome...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
When Should You Be Concerned About Thyroid Nodules?
According to the British Thyroid Foundation, the thyroid gland — which is situated in the neck — produces the thyroid hormones known as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones travel to the bloodstream and influence how your cells and tissues work. However, thyroid disorders, such as the abnormal growth of thyroid cells, can occur in some people. These are known as thyroid nodules (via The American Thyroid Association). Most thyroid nodules are non-cancerous — however, a small number are.
How The Flu Shot Affects Your Body
The flu shot is a vaccine that helps protect against the influenza virus. It is typically given as an injection in the arm, but can also be given as a nasal spray. The flu shot is usually given to people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from the flu, such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
How To Recognize The Symptoms Of Menopause
Menopause is described as the time in a woman's life when she hasn't had a menstrual cycle for 12 months (via Mayo Clinic). It is the result of hormonal changes that occur as ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone. But menopause is not something that happens overnight — it is a transition that takes place over many years. In fact, these changes can last anywhere from seven to 14 years (per the National Institute of Aging).
HealthCentral.com
What Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Feel Like?
From achy joints to dry eyes, here’s what you may expect to feel when experiencing RA symptoms. Unless you’re living it, it’s hard to know exactly what having rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory disease, is really like. For those who think they may have RA, or those already diagnosed who are concerned about a flare-up, learning about what RA symptoms may actually feel like can be a huge benefit. That’s because recognizing RA symptoms quickly can help you get treatment—or adjust an existing treatment plan—faster, which helps reduce the amount of long-term damage to your body.
MedicineNet.com
What Happens If Vitamin B1 Is Low? Thiamin Deficiency
Severe thiamin deficiency is rare but possible in people whose main diet includes white rice and processed food. Thiamin deficiency can cause mood changes, including irritability. Being irritable may be accompanied by fatigue. Children with thiamin deficiencies frequently have increased irritability and discomfort. 2. Muscle and nerve abnormalities. Vitamin B1...
Lifehacker
The Overlooked (but Serious) Symptoms of Menopause
Generally speaking, menopause, which is defined as going a full 12 months without a period, can happen anytime ranging between the late 30s to late 50s, with the average age being 52. In the time period leading up to menopause, which is known as perimenopause, the body can go through a number of changes, with this transitory period lasting an average of four years. Even after menopause ends, you’re still not done, as symptoms can persist for years after.
Medical News Today
Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
Can You Get Fatty Liver Disease Without Drinking?
Your liver is critical for good health because of the many jobs it performs throughout a single day. The American Liver Foundation explains that your liver has a number of functions that include removing toxins from your blood, storing sugar for energy, and making the bile necessary to digest fat.
Medical News Today
What to know about hepatorenal syndrome
Hepatorenal syndrome is kidney dysfunction secondary to liver failure. This means serious liver problems cause serious kidney problems. It is a life threatening condition, and in most cases, a person will not survive without a liver transplant. There are two types of hepatorenal syndromes. The outlook is better with type...
Comments / 0