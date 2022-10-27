Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) undergoing tests Friday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring in Thursday's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury didn't look serious, but Edwards is undergoing further testing to better assess the damage. He will benefit from the extra days to recover before the Ravens square off with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have larger roles if Edwards winds up missing time.
numberfire.com
Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
WHIO Dayton
Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Huge games for CMC, Henry, Pollard, Kamara & A.J. Brown
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to provide a recap of Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action with an eye towards fantasy football. After a few down weeks for some of fantasy’s brightest stars, this week included some huge games...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers once again talks discipline after another loss: 'We're hurting ourselves'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thought that his young receivers did what they could in yet another loss, but the penalties are what he pointed at as frustrating.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Vrabel: Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 8's contest against Texans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 8's game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill is questionable to suit up against his division rivals after a missed and limited practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. Look for Malik Willis to make his NFL start if Tannehill is inactive versus a Houston defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) available for Week 8
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was limited at practice again on Friday but will not carry and injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Lions. Our models expect him to handle 15.4 rushing attempts and catch 1.3 passes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Update: Ryan Tannehill (illness) ruled out for Week 8; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Houston Texans. Just a half hour after it was announced Tannehill missed the team's walkthrough due to an illness, it is now being reported he will not play or travel with the team to Houston. Malik Willis, the rookie from Liberty, is going to start.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) available for Week 8
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams has been upgraded to available and will be active against Minnesota on Sunday. With James Conner (ribs) still sidelined, Williams could see touches alongside Eno Benjamin in Arizona's backfield. The Cardinals are...
numberfire.com
Update: Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back in for Colts in Week 8
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is in the game Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. Just five minutes after he was deemed questionable to return to Sunday's contest, Taylor is back in there. It's unclear if his workload will be limited going forward. Before...
numberfire.com
Rams' Tyler Higbee (neck) questionable to return in Week 8
The Los Angeles Rams have labeled tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) as questionable to return to their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Higbee took a big hit on a screen pass and appeared to be in significant pain afterwards. He is questionable to return to today's contest.
numberfire.com
Kings' Kevin Huerter (shoulder) probable on Saturday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Huerter is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against the Heat on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Miami. Huerter's Saturday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.3...
numberfire.com
Logan Thomas (calf) active for Commanders in Week 8
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Thomas missed Week 7 due to a calf injury. However, he's back in there one week later versus Matt Ryan and Indy. Our models project Thomas for 3.3 catches, 30.7 yards,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bismack Biyombo starting for Suns Sunday in place of injured Deandre Ayton
Phoenins Suns center Bismack Biyombo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Deandre Ayton is set to miss at least a week due to a sprained ankle. As a result, there is a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Biyombo, as the veteran will hope to provide a steadying presence for the Suns.
numberfire.com
Raiders' Davante Adams (illness) expected to play in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Adams missed multiple practices this week as he battled a flu-like virus, but the superstar is reportedly on the mend and is now expected to suit up against the Saints this afternoon.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable for Dallas in Week 8
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 8's contest against the Chicago Bears. Schultz's Week 8 status is currently in limbo after three limited sessions with a knee injury. Expect Jake Ferguson to see more snaps if Schultz is inactive or limited against a Bears' team ranked fifth (5.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available, starting Sunday for Lakers; Damian Jones back to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. After a one-game absence due to lower back tightness, the superstar big is back in there down low. Damian Jones is returning to the bench as a result. Our models project Davis for...
