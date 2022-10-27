Read full article on original website
What’s being said nationally after Lions blow double-digit lead in loss to Miami
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-6) and their quest to put a full game together continues for another week after losing 31-27 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Detroit scored on its first five possessions in the first half, taking a 27-17 lead into the break. That was after the Lions grabbed a 14-0 lead and then a 21-7 after answering Miami’s first score. But then the Dolphins took over, opening the third quarter with a nine-play scoring drive that covered 75 yards and nearly six minutes. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was money on third down, with their offense converting eight-of-12 conversions. Tagovailoa turned to receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to great success. Waddle scored twice while catching eight passes for 106 yards. And Hill was a machine, with 12 receptions for 188 yards.
There could be 73,000 mullets at the Vikings game Sunday
Jared Allen is being inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor.
Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
Eric Rowe appears to be shocked that he’s inactive for Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions
The Miami Dolphins released their list of inactives shortly before their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Among the five included on the list was safety Eric Rowe. However, the 30-year-old seems surprised that he was a scratch for the Sunday contest. It is unclear why the Dolphins opted...
Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) questionable in Week 8
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 8's contest against the Miami Dolphins. St. Brown's status is currently in question after he was able to log two limited practices earlier this week and a full session on Friday. In a potential opportunity against a Dolphins' unit allowing 31.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project St. Brown to score 13.2 FanDuel points.
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
Vrabel: Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 8's contest against Texans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 8's game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill is questionable to suit up against his division rivals after a missed and limited practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. Look for Malik Willis to make his NFL start if Tannehill is inactive versus a Houston defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Update: Ryan Tannehill (illness) ruled out for Week 8; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Houston Texans. Just a half hour after it was announced Tannehill missed the team's walkthrough due to an illness, it is now being reported he will not play or travel with the team to Houston. Malik Willis, the rookie from Liberty, is going to start.
Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
Lions announce Barry Sanders to be honored with statue at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions made a big announcement about one of the greatest players in franchise history. At halftime of their game Sunday with the Miami Dolphins, the franchise revealed it will be building a statue of great running back Barry Sanders at Ford Field. Sanders played his entire 10-year career...
Raiders' Davante Adams (illness) expected to play in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Adams missed multiple practices this week as he battled a flu-like virus, but the superstar is reportedly on the mend and is now expected to suit up against the Saints this afternoon.
Lions get massive D’Andre Swift boost ahead of Week 8 vs. Dolphins
D’Andre Swift is expected to play in Week 8 for the Detroit Lions, per Adam Schefter. He was previously listed on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. The running back hasn’t played since Week 3 due to the injury. “It’s alright,” Swift previously said, per Lions...
Update: Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back in for Colts in Week 8
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is in the game Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. Just five minutes after he was deemed questionable to return to Sunday's contest, Taylor is back in there. It's unclear if his workload will be limited going forward. Before...
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
Rams' Tyler Higbee (neck) questionable to return in Week 8
The Los Angeles Rams have labeled tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) as questionable to return to their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Higbee took a big hit on a screen pass and appeared to be in significant pain afterwards. He is questionable to return to today's contest.
Logan Thomas (calf) active for Commanders in Week 8
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Thomas missed Week 7 due to a calf injury. However, he's back in there one week later versus Matt Ryan and Indy. Our models project Thomas for 3.3 catches, 30.7 yards,...
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as doubtful for Week 8's contest against Bears
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 8's game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to practice in preparation for Week 8. Look for Tony Pollard to play a featured role versus a Chicago unit allowing 22.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
