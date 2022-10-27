Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in RSV cases in Minnesota
Twin Cities Metro had the fewest available beds by percentage. Elisabeth Gawthrop | APM Research Lab. A week ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, just a month after getting the updated, bivalent booster shot. Her symptoms were reportedly mild, but it prompted us to look at the latest vaccine breakthrough data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
knsiradio.com
Pediatrician: Respiratory Syncytial Virus Surging in Minnesota
(KNSI) — Thirty-three states, including Minnesota, report a surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Officials say RSV is a common respiratory virus usually seen in kids under age two between October and March, peaking in February, but doctors at CentraCare say the numbers now “are already pretty high. And then last year, we actually saw it in the summertime. So a little bit of a change from from what it had been in the past,” said CentraCare Pediatrician Dr. Jessica Najarian-Bell.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to last week's report while the number of people hospitalized jumped by 87. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25. The 7-day moving...
redlakenationnews.com
'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools
Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
fox9.com
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Blood centers call on donors after issuing third emergency in six months
ST PAUL, Minn. — ST. PAUL, Minn. — People are not donating blood like they used to. In fact, there are so few donations on hand, Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is issuing its third emergency in just six months. Chris Moon is a longtime blood donor - a...
What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?
The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to. Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:. Contrasting views...
boreal.org
Minnesota battles opioid epidemic, joins DEA in 23rd ‘National Drug Take Back Day’
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) set up at more than 4,000 locations nationwide Saturday in an effort to get people to turn in prescription drugs they no longer need. Saturday’s campaign was part of a DEA program that has collected millions of pounds of medications since it began.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
boreal.org
‘Alarming’: New report highlights staffing concerns in Minnesota health care facilities
Photo: A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows that the overall job vacancy rate has tripled. Pat Christman | Mankato Free Press. A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows a sharp uptick in the job vacancy rate for health care workers across the state. The report,...
fox9.com
19 people with disabilities get service dogs thanks to Minnesota nonprofit
Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 18 other people in need.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Sees Spike In Aircraft Hit With Lasers But Pilots Rarely Fully Document Exposure
(FOX 9) – While it may seem like a harmless prank, pointing a laser at planes and other aircraft mid-flight can put pilots, passengers and the people below in danger. Laser strikes involving aircraft in Minnesota more than doubled in 2021 from the previous year. However, at least one government watchdog agency claims not enough is being done to tackle the problem.
knsiradio.com
Three People Arrested in Alleged Meat Theft Ring Affecting Minnesota and Other Midwestern States
(KNSI) — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in stealing semi-trailer loads of frozen beef in a multi-million dollar theft ring covering several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. According to the Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office, they began looking into the thefts in June and initially believed...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Comments / 0