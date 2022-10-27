Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
4 Dead In Single Vehicle Accident
A single vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of 4 young people with a 5th occupant of the vehicle in critical condition at a Rome hospital. Georgia State Patrol reports the 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on Georgia 114 when it went out of control in a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a driveway, overturned, coming to rest upright.
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
Steele man dead after striking tree in St. Clair County
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man Thursday night.
Woman killed in crash near Valley Head
A Valley Head woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.
WAFF
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville as 25-year-old Arab woman
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the body found during a search of a property Friday afternoon. The coroner says Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab was found in a shed on a property on Stewart Hollow Road. Authorities say Green had been reported missing by her family several...
WAFF
Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
45-year-old Section man killed in rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
WAAY-TV
Investigation underway after man dies in officer-involved shooting near Boaz in Etowah County
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning. The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Rd around 1:15 p.m. Sims says the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
WAFF
Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting
The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
wfxl.com
Answers to decades-long AL missing person case give hope to solving other cold cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — With the recovery of a 1980's Ford Bronco that held human remains from the Coosa River in Gadsden, Alabama, police are now able to close a missing person case from 39 years ago. With answers that have been elusive for decades, it's a reminder that there's hope for other cold cases.
WAFF
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
WTVCFOX
Walker County man said to have shot wife wanted by sheriff's office
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia:. WCSO says Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived on the...
HPD: Truck crashes into Huntsville home during police chase, suspect in custody
One person was taken into custody following a police chase that ended near Alabama A&M University on Tuesday.
Comments / 0