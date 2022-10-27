ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Head, AL

weisradio.com

4 Dead In Single Vehicle Accident

A single vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of 4 young people with a 5th occupant of the vehicle in critical condition at a Rome hospital. Georgia State Patrol reports the 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on Georgia 114 when it went out of control in a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a driveway, overturned, coming to rest upright.
ROME, GA
WAFF

Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Investigation underway after man dies in officer-involved shooting near Boaz in Etowah County

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning. The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting

The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

