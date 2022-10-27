Read full article on original website
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Turnto10.com
State police cruiser hit while responding to East Greenwich crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit at a crash scene in East Greenwich on Sunday morning. East Greenwich police and fire crews, along with state police, arrived at a reported single-car crash just before 8 a.m. on Route 4 south under the Middle Road overpass.
Turnto10.com
Two-year-old seriously injured after crash in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A two-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Woonsocket early Saturday morning. A Woonsocket police sergeant was on routine patrol and witnessed the crash around 2 a.m. near Diamond Hill and Mendon Road. Police said one car had four people...
Turnto10.com
Delivery truck hits Woonsocket railroad bridge
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A delivery truck rammed into a railroad overpass on Main Street in Woonsocket on Saturday. Officials told NBC 10 News that the driver did not see signs warning drivers about the bridge height and the truck became stuck. Main Street was closed while authorities responded...
Turnto10.com
Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence
Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
Turnto10.com
Easton police officer placed on paid leave after shooting
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An Easton police officer was on paid leave following a shooting on Friday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11:41 p.m. about a disturbance at a home on Central Street. When officers arrived, they found a man holding...
Turnto10.com
Police: Raynham teenager reunited with her family
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham police said Friday that a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last week and found in New York City has been reunited with her family. Police said Colleen Weaver was found late Thursday with the help of the FBI and the NYPD and that she was safe, just hours after a community vigil was held.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln police arrest bank robbery suspect
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police arrested the suspect in a robbery at the Santander Bank on George Washington Highway in Lincoln on October 27, 2022. Police said a caller reported the robbery as it was happening and described the suspect as a white male wearing glasses, a black cap and blue jeans.
Turnto10.com
Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
Turnto10.com
Suspicious fire at Dollar Tree store in East Providence under investigation
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence officials said a fire at a Dollar Tree store on Saturday was considered suspicious. A small fire was called in at about 12:35 p.m. at the store on Willett Avenue. Dollar Tree employees were able to put the fire out, and the...
Turnto10.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Winters Elementary School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Dignitaries, faculty and students were officially welcomed to Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. NBC 10 News got a behind the scene glance at what officials call a "state-of-the-art" building, boasting an updated cafeteria, stage and a new-look gymnasium.
Turnto10.com
Operation Holiday Cheer surpasses goal of 350 care packages for service members
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of volunteers came together on Sunday morning to assemble 400 care packages for Rhode Island service members who will spend the holidays away from home. Organizers had a goal of 350 packages for the 20th anniversary of Operation Holiday Cheer. The Lieutenant Governor's Office...
Turnto10.com
Barrington edges Woonsocket in overtime thriller
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket travelled to Barrington for week eight of high school football. Coming down to the wire, Barrington won 28-27 in overtime against Woonsocket.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk battles Case in NBC 10's Game of the Week
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Joseph Case High School hosted Seekonk for NBC 10's Game of the Week after over 15,000 votes were cast. Seekonk secured the win against Case 35-7.
Turnto10.com
Renters left homeless due to the hot housing market
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The hot housing market is leaving some families scrambling to find a place to live. For Sylvia Ruiz and her family, the search for an affordable rental in the Providence area keeps coming up empty. "We've been looking every day," Ruiz told the NBC 10...
Turnto10.com
Towns reflect on Superstorm Sandy as 10-year mark approaches
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Saturday will mark 10 years since Super storm Sandy hit the Ocean State. It brought large waves and a dangerous storm surge to part of Rhode Island’s coast, especially Westerly. The date of Oct. 29, 2012 will remain engrained in the mind of many...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown comes out on top against Central
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown travelled to Central High School for the final week of the regular season for high school football in Southern New England. Friday's winner would determine the #3 seed -- the North Kingstown Skippers secured that spot against the Central Knights, winning 19-6. As...
Turnto10.com
Replay: Mount Pleasant meets Cumberland in 'Friday Night Rivals' finale
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Mount Pleasant Kilties took on Cumberland High School in the season finale of "Friday Night Rivals." The Kilties needed a win to make the playoffs, but Cumberland would come out on top. Cumberland took the win with a final score of 27-14.
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
