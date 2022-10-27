RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham police said Friday that a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last week and found in New York City has been reunited with her family. Police said Colleen Weaver was found late Thursday with the help of the FBI and the NYPD and that she was safe, just hours after a community vigil was held.

RAYNHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO