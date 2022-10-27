ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

State police cruiser hit while responding to East Greenwich crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit at a crash scene in East Greenwich on Sunday morning. East Greenwich police and fire crews, along with state police, arrived at a reported single-car crash just before 8 a.m. on Route 4 south under the Middle Road overpass.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Two-year-old seriously injured after crash in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A two-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Woonsocket early Saturday morning. A Woonsocket police sergeant was on routine patrol and witnessed the crash around 2 a.m. near Diamond Hill and Mendon Road. Police said one car had four people...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Delivery truck hits Woonsocket railroad bridge

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A delivery truck rammed into a railroad overpass on Main Street in Woonsocket on Saturday. Officials told NBC 10 News that the driver did not see signs warning drivers about the bridge height and the truck became stuck. Main Street was closed while authorities responded...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence

Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Easton police officer placed on paid leave after shooting

EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An Easton police officer was on paid leave following a shooting on Friday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11:41 p.m. about a disturbance at a home on Central Street. When officers arrived, they found a man holding...
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Raynham teenager reunited with her family

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham police said Friday that a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last week and found in New York City has been reunited with her family. Police said Colleen Weaver was found late Thursday with the help of the FBI and the NYPD and that she was safe, just hours after a community vigil was held.
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Lincoln police arrest bank robbery suspect

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police arrested the suspect in a robbery at the Santander Bank on George Washington Highway in Lincoln on October 27, 2022. Police said a caller reported the robbery as it was happening and described the suspect as a white male wearing glasses, a black cap and blue jeans.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Winters Elementary School

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Dignitaries, faculty and students were officially welcomed to Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. NBC 10 News got a behind the scene glance at what officials call a "state-of-the-art" building, boasting an updated cafeteria, stage and a new-look gymnasium.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Renters left homeless due to the hot housing market

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The hot housing market is leaving some families scrambling to find a place to live. For Sylvia Ruiz and her family, the search for an affordable rental in the Providence area keeps coming up empty. "We've been looking every day," Ruiz told the NBC 10...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Towns reflect on Superstorm Sandy as 10-year mark approaches

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Saturday will mark 10 years since Super storm Sandy hit the Ocean State. It brought large waves and a dangerous storm surge to part of Rhode Island’s coast, especially Westerly. The date of Oct. 29, 2012 will remain engrained in the mind of many...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown comes out on top against Central

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown travelled to Central High School for the final week of the regular season for high school football in Southern New England. Friday's winner would determine the #3 seed -- the North Kingstown Skippers secured that spot against the Central Knights, winning 19-6. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
CUMBERLAND, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy