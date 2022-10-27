Read full article on original website
Arias, Duets, and More Performed at Fred M. Lynn Middle School
Beautiful, melodious, and poignant singing emanated from the gymnasium of Fred M. Lynn Middle School. Professionally trained opera singers serenaded all students in grades 6-8 and staff members with aria and duet performances from several genres of music, including Broadway, jazz, opera, and more. The opera show kicked off with...
Jack-O-Lantern Fun
It’s that time of year again! Halloween is just a few days away, and it’s not too late to start thinking about spooky decorations. One of the most popular Halloween decorations is the jack-o-lantern. Carved from pumpkins, we adorn our porches with them, but where did this tradition come from?
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
