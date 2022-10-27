ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Seoul Halloween crush kills 149, injures 76

Over the past few years, large crowds have surged dangerously on several occasions across the world. The Seoul Halloween crush is among the deadliest. Saudi Arabia: Over 2,000 people were reported to have died at a huge crush during the 2015 annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. Indonesia: Over 130 people...
BBC

Probe launched after LATAM plane's nose destroyed in storm

An investigation has been launched after a LATAM Airlines plane's nose was destroyed and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at its destination in Paraguay. Flight LA1325 was flying between Santiago de Chile and Asunción on Wednesday when it got caught in a storm. Photos posted...

