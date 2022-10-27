Read full article on original website
World food supplies at risk as Russia withdraws from Black Sea deal
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia's weekend backtrack from a U.N.-brokered deal to export Black Sea grains is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and sparking gains in prices.
T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s: Australia v Ireland – live
Over-by-over report: The host nation faces a buoyant Ireland side in a must-win clash at the Gabba in Brisbane. Join James Wallace for updates
Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid
The Lowy Institute reports Beijing is targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continues to decline
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush kills 149, injures 76
Over the past few years, large crowds have surged dangerously on several occasions across the world. The Seoul Halloween crush is among the deadliest. Saudi Arabia: Over 2,000 people were reported to have died at a huge crush during the 2015 annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. Indonesia: Over 130 people...
BBC
Probe launched after LATAM plane's nose destroyed in storm
An investigation has been launched after a LATAM Airlines plane's nose was destroyed and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at its destination in Paraguay. Flight LA1325 was flying between Santiago de Chile and Asunción on Wednesday when it got caught in a storm. Photos posted...
