Dale Langel, 86, of Milford
Services for 86-year-old Dale Langel of Milford will be Wednesday, November 2nd at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Spencer Fire and Rescue Brings New Engine Into Service WIth Ceremonial Push-In
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Members of the local community came together on Sunday morning to help Spencer Fire and Rescue celebrate and bring its newest apparatus into service with a ceremonial push-in. Fire Chief John Conyn tells KICD News the new “Engine 992” replaces a 31-year-old unit known by the...
RIDES Returning Normal Service To Storm Lake Following Pandemic Distruption
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Regional Transit provider RIDES is getting back to normal after the pandemic disruption. CEO Cindy Voss announces five-day-a-week service returns to Storm Lake Monday. Voss also says RIDES’ new bus barn – and its largest – has been completed in Spirit Lake. There will be a...
5 injured in pair of Clay County crashes
SPENCER, Iowa -- First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital. Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.
Spencer School Board Approves Auditorium Naming Proposal
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The auditorium at Spencer High School will be getting some new signage after the School Board gave its approval to name the facility after a long-time drama director. The process started several months ago with the Fine Arts Boosters collecting letters and testimonials in favor of...
Additional Witnesses Take Stand in Van Der Wilt Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony from the State’s witnesses continues today in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt. Up first today was a forensic firearms expert for the Division of Criminal Investigation. They stated the gun recovered from the property of Connor Uhde’s stepfather was test fired to compare markings on the shell with the one recovered at the scene of the crime. The expert concluded the markings on the test fired shells were consistent with the one from the crime scene.
