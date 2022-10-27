Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony from the State’s witnesses continues today in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt. Up first today was a forensic firearms expert for the Division of Criminal Investigation. They stated the gun recovered from the property of Connor Uhde’s stepfather was test fired to compare markings on the shell with the one recovered at the scene of the crime. The expert concluded the markings on the test fired shells were consistent with the one from the crime scene.

