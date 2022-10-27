ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Governor Beshear helped honor the Wade and Braden family for their efforts integrating the Shively community. In 1954, the Wades, an African-America family of three, tried to move in a Shively neighborhood. The family was greeted with racial injustices and housing inequalities. “They tried...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Northeast Family YMCA to hold Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Northeast Family YMCA is planning to host the 52nd Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. According to the release, the turkey trot fun run/walk and kids trot will have both in-person and virtual race options this year. Participants have the choice of running in a 10k,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Charles Duckworth can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. " It’s rough. We’ll get through it somehow. I don’t know.” said Duckworth of his daughter’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro Police Department Halloween tips

New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children. The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area’s median income. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man with over 500 matching...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Tips for Halloween weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Halloween weekend upon us, LMPD has shared tips for families to follow to be safe but still have fun. Local hot spots are preparing for the crowds the weekend and Monday could bring. A lot of folks look forward to Halloween each and every year,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Caufield’s Novelty ready for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween is just three days away. Caufield’s Novelty in downtown Louisville is available to help people get their last-minute costumes. WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell was there to check out the costumes!. You can check out the costumes by clicking or tapping here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: Can rivers weaken thunderstorms?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a common misconception that rivers can disturb large storm systems and keep tornadoes from forming. That’s a myth. Cumulonimbus clouds (thunderstorm clouds) can climb 40,000 to 60,000 feet into the atmosphere (7.5 to 11 miles). Thunderstorms are very rarely affected by small features of the earth’s surface, including rivers. Data shows that rivers, even as big as the Mississippi, don’t affect thunderstorms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fairdale High School hosts ‘Mindfulness Fair’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fairdale High School hosted the very first “Mindfulness Fair” on Friday. According to the release, Fairdale High School is the only Jefferson County Public School with a mindfulness classroom where students can go to relax and decompress to work on their mental health. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

6 Western High School students become certified baristas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, six Western High School students became official certified baristas after completing a training course. According to the release, the program was six weeks long and partnered with Heine Brothers Coffee. Executives visited the students and helped teach them some skills needed for working in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy