Whiteville, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town

What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wunc.org

Comedian Darren Brand reflects on his blessings: the talent, the grind and the hustle.

Darren Brand is a North Carolina A&T alum who has become successful through his passion for comedy. Born and raised in Southern Pines, N.C. the small town could not contain his big personality. From working with the BET network to over 80 episodes on the Nick Cannon show, Wild 'N Out, he’s made a lane for himself as a comedian. He credits God for his natural ability to light up any room in addition to the success that has come with it. Brand sat down with Caitlin Leggett on Changing Channels for some self-reflection on how his grind paid off.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
dallasexaminer.com

Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher

“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
kiss951.com

Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew

When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
GASTONIA, NC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
bladenonline.com

Bladenboro Beast Fest This Weekend: Food, Entertainment, Raffles, Giveaways, and More!

For the 15th time, the tradition of the Beast of Bladenboro Festival continues. With expectations of the biggest and best “Fest” yet, Boost the Boro’s upward trending success continues with record-breaking sponsorships, growing participation and interest, implementation of new ideas, and, as always, hard work and dedication to the festival that draws a crowd from near and far in small-town Bladenboro.
BLADENBORO, NC
milb.com

Segra Stadium to Host Annual “United for Veterans”

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual “United for Veterans” event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages. United for Veterans will feature...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

