sandhillssentinel.com
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’
A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town
What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
wunc.org
Comedian Darren Brand reflects on his blessings: the talent, the grind and the hustle.
Darren Brand is a North Carolina A&T alum who has become successful through his passion for comedy. Born and raised in Southern Pines, N.C. the small town could not contain his big personality. From working with the BET network to over 80 episodes on the Nick Cannon show, Wild 'N Out, he’s made a lane for himself as a comedian. He credits God for his natural ability to light up any room in addition to the success that has come with it. Brand sat down with Caitlin Leggett on Changing Channels for some self-reflection on how his grind paid off.
UNC opens basketball season against Johnson C. Smith
Photos from the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against the Golden Bulls, Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022.
dallasexaminer.com
Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher
“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'She was loved' | Statesville woman killed in shooting during off-campus North Carolina A&T homecoming party
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The fun of homecoming now being met with heartbreak for those who knew and loved 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner, a sophomore at North Carolina A&T University. Greensboro police say Turner was shot and killed during an off-campus block party Tuesday night. Turner’s family and friends back home...
kiss951.com
Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew
When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Raleigh News & Observer
Viral TikTok shows biker yelling racial slur in North Carolina road rage incident
Editor’s note: The video clip below contains racist and vulgar language. Gastonia Police will investigate a terrifying daytime road-rage encounter, now viral on TikTok, in which an enraged biker hurled racial slurs and other invective at a woman in a car. She sent the video and I somehow knew...
bladenonline.com
Bladenboro Beast Fest This Weekend: Food, Entertainment, Raffles, Giveaways, and More!
For the 15th time, the tradition of the Beast of Bladenboro Festival continues. With expectations of the biggest and best “Fest” yet, Boost the Boro’s upward trending success continues with record-breaking sponsorships, growing participation and interest, implementation of new ideas, and, as always, hard work and dedication to the festival that draws a crowd from near and far in small-town Bladenboro.
milb.com
Segra Stadium to Host Annual “United for Veterans”
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual “United for Veterans” event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages. United for Veterans will feature...
Campbell nabs 1st deer
Peter Campbell took the first deer of his life while hunting recently in Robeson County. The 160-pound, seven-point buck was taken in the Barn
