KOLO TV Reno
Family friendly haunted house returns for Halloween weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A popular haunted house is returning for its’ third year over Halloween weekend. The house was built by the Tate family and has been in the works for the last few weeks. “We started building this particular setup in July this year, setting up in...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School. At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned
Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Builders Alliance invites community to 23rd annual Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast Buffet
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before you enjoy the Nevada Day parade in Carson City, the Nevada Builders Alliance wants you to stop by Red’s Old 395 Grill for a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, hot chocolate and more!. Natalie Molleson, Nevada Builders Foundation Chair, and Tiandra Rushing, Foundation Chair...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two crackdowns on illegal car sideshows in southeast Reno led to nine arrests, five towed vehicles and 46 citations, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The enforcement comes after car enthusiasts came from outside the area to take over parking lots and intersections to demonstrate spinning tires and shows of speed, among other dangerous activities a month ago.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Incline Village (NV)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Incline Village, NV?. Incline Village is a census-designated place on Lake Tahoe’s northern shore. The population of Incline Village was 9,160 in 2020. The Incline Village is part of the biggest town on Lake Tahoe. Many attractions here...
KOLO TV Reno
New superhero comes to Reno
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Halloween Weekend at The ROW. Updated: 22 hours...
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
2news.com
Renown South Meadows Medical Center to Soon Open New Private Patient Rooms
You may have seen the construction going on outside Renown South Meadows Medical Center. The Double R Blvd. location is getting new private patient rooms. It’s part of a larger expansion across Renown Health Campuses. The new rooms inside South Meadows will open next month. These new patient rooms...
2news.com
SPD OIS Critical Incident Community Briefing
Sparks Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 18. Explicit language may occur.
Record-Courier
Nevada Day weekend, Halloween calm before the storm
The next few days will see the calm before an early season winter storm forecast to bring snow to Western Nevada on Tuesday. Last year was the second wettest October on record with 3.05 inches of precipitation falling in Minden over the course of two days Oct. 24-25 thanks to an atmospheric river.
KOLO TV Reno
No injuries reported in Reno house fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A late morning house fire in Reno resulted in no injuries, the Reno Fire Department says. Around 11:30 a.m., crews with RFD responded to a house fire on Heatheridge Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a two-story house with fire coming out of the back. Crews...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
