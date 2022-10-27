ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge stolen as owner packs groceries with keys left in car, police say

By Mia Morales, Gabriela Gonzalez
BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Brownsville police continue to search for two people suspected of stealing a white Dodge Charger as the victim was putting away groceries.

Police told ValleyCentral that the car’s owner had left the keys in the car.

The theft happened Aug. 3 at 8000 N. Expressway 77 in Brownsville, according to police, who released a surveillance video that shows a man and woman in a blue pickup truck.

The woman got out of the truck and walked toward a residence “to go ask for a person at the apartment,” in order to distract the victim, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the police department.

Rural Edinburg homicide suspect turns himself in, officials say

After the woman was told she had the wrong apartment, surveillance video shows the woman walking back to the truck, police said. The woman took over in the driver’s seat of the truck as the man got out and ran toward the white Dodge, the video shows.

The man took the Dodge, quickly backing out of the parking space and hitting another parked truck before racing away, the video shows.

Police told ValleyCentral that the stolen Dodge was taken to Mexico.

Brownsville police advise anyone with information on the motor theft to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

