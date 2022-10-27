Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Woods Fire At The Intersection Of Hwy 25 N And Goshen Rd
8:09 am – Carthage Fire Department responded to a woods fire at the intersection of Highway 25 North and Goshen Road. Fire was later contained and no reports of any structures were in danger. 12:11 pm – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 25...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A Taylorsville man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday afternoon after leading Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties Friday. Derrell Ducksworth, 40, was arrested after leading JCSD deputies Reagan Smith, Bradley Boyd, and James Stigle on a chase that...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_27_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson. Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
WLBT
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 4 with crystal meth bags
A Meridian man and three passengers in a traffic stop late Sunday afternoon on Road 492 were arrested on drug charges after 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine “ready for distribution” were found in the vehicle, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Johnny Mark Sublette, 54, of 3147 Officers Lake Road,...
WTOK-TV
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
WTOK-TV
How to prepare your home for winter weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get closer to winter and the weather starts to get colder. Homeowners should be thinking of ways to prepare their homes for the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian District Area Manager with Mississippi Power, has some tips to keep in mind as those temperatures begin ot fall.
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
breezynews.com
WANTED: Kevin Dueitt – Contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Dueitt of West is wanted by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence protection order. If you see Kevin Dueitt or know his whereabouts, contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.
WTOK-TV
Clearer skies ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.
Comments / 0