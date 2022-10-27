The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO