Black and Hispanic adults less likely than Whites to receive ‘potentially lifesaving’ bystander CPR during cardiac arrest, study finds

Read full article on original website
Related
Mum-of-two who became a recluse due to acne finds ‘life-changing’ cure
A mum-of-two who became a recluse after acne triggered during her first pregnancy spread across her face has said she now feels “free” from her five-year battle after finding a “life-changing” cure.Esme Jenkinson, 27, a healthcare assistant from Southampton, was too self-conscious to even go swimming with her children and would not leave the house without wearing makeup during a flare-up.Esme, who lives with her husband Stephen, 28, who works in the Army, and their two children, Elsie, four, and Tilly, one, said: “I was so embarrassed by my face to the point where I didn’t want anyone to see...
KEYT
Some forms of popular antibiotic amoxicillin in short supply, likely due to increased demand
Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The agency lists amoxicillin oral solution in its drug shortage database, which relies on reports from manufacturers. The oral solution is an anti-infective used with pediatric patients.
Comments / 0