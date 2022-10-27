ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Torrington man faces charges of assaulting 5 federal officers

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man accused of assaulting five federal officers with his car last year in Bridgeport has been arrested, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Avery said that authorities received an indictment on Oct. 5 for the case, and that 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters was arrested Thursday. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

The FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department were investigating in June 2021 if a shooting was a gang-related retaliation when they attempted to stop Waiters car, according to the announcement.

Instead of stopping, he drove into three different police vehicles and into a civilian’s vehicle, according to the announcement. When his car stopped, a passenger tried to run away, but was arrested.

Waiters is facing charges of assaulting, resisting arrest and impeding federal officers. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

