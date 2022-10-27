Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx ZooBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire departmentB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay
The New York state Supreme Court reinstated all state employees fired for being unvaccinated during the pandemic Monday, saying the government violated their rights.
Lifelong Democrats turn against liberal New York Gov. Hochul: 'Criminals are running the town'
Lifelong Democrats are rejecting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and supporting Lee Zeldin as concerns over the crime surge and education crisis continue to mount
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
Dems ‘frantic’ over ‘tightening’ NY Governor’s race, Hochul no longer ‘presumed safe': New York Times report
The New York Times reported Thursday that Democrats are "frantic" over reports that the gubernatorial race between Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., is tightening. In a piece titled, "As Governor’s Race Tightens, a Frantic Call to Action Among Democrats," the outlet claimed that the party and...
Judge orders NYC to REINSTATE and hand back pay to fired workers who refused to get COVID vaccine
A New York State judge has ordered city officials to reinstate and hand back pay to more than 1,000 employees who lost their job for refusing the COVID jab. Staten Island Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio wrote in his decision Monday night that the city's vaccine mandate was enacted illegally last year and is unconstitutional.
A must-read for policymakers: The new roadmap for Black freedom
For more than a generation, Black Americans have been held back by many of the big government policies and programs created to assist them. Although this phenomenon is not exclusively happening to Black Americans, it has disproportionately affected their ability to live out the American Dream. Project 21, an organization aimed at ensuring that Blacks…
Fordham University's upcoming vaccine mandate has some staffers pursing legal action against requirement
The new mandate says all students, staff and visitors must have a full round of COVID-19 shots, including the new bivalent booster by this Tuesday, Nov. 1. If they do not comply, they will lose access to campus.
Civilian Complaint Review Board investigating racial profiling complaints against NYPD
NEW YORK -- An independent city watchdog agency that can investigate the NYPD has new authority to look into complaints of racial profiling. CBS2's Ali Bauman explains what it means for New Yorkers. The Civilian Complaint Review Board is hitting the streets and informing New Yorkers the police oversight board now has authority to investigate complaints of racial profiling and bias-based profiling against NYPD officers. "Putting in place these rules, we are able to look at police when they do do racial profiling, when it is biased-based policing and it's important for that accountability to be in place and hopefully for the next...
