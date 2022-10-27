NEW YORK -- An independent city watchdog agency that can investigate the NYPD has new authority to look into complaints of racial profiling. CBS2's Ali Bauman explains what it means for New Yorkers. The Civilian Complaint Review Board is hitting the streets and informing New Yorkers the police oversight board now has authority to investigate complaints of racial profiling and bias-based profiling against NYPD officers. "Putting in place these rules, we are able to look at police when they do do racial profiling, when it is biased-based policing and it's important for that accountability to be in place and hopefully for the next...

2 DAYS AGO