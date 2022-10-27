ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

A must-read for policymakers: The new roadmap for Black freedom

For more than a generation, Black Americans have been held back by many of the big government policies and programs created to assist them. Although this phenomenon is not exclusively happening to Black Americans, it has disproportionately affected their ability to live out the American Dream.  Project 21, an organization aimed at ensuring that Blacks…
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Civilian Complaint Review Board investigating racial profiling complaints against NYPD

NEW YORK -- An independent city watchdog agency that can investigate the NYPD has new authority to look into complaints of racial profiling. CBS2's Ali Bauman explains what it means for New Yorkers. The Civilian Complaint Review Board is hitting the streets and informing New Yorkers the police oversight board now has authority to investigate complaints of racial profiling and bias-based profiling against NYPD officers. "Putting in place these rules, we are able to look at police when they do do racial profiling, when it is biased-based policing and it's important for that accountability to be in place and hopefully for the next...

Comments / 0

Community Policy