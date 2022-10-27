ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Protesters attacked near Iranian embassy in Berlin

Protesters holding a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin were beaten and threatened at gunpoint by unknown assailants over the weekend, German police have said. An officer guarding the building saw three men with face coverings tear down flags and banners reading “Iranians want democracy” and “Women Life...
Idaho State Journal

Iran's Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week. Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15 people at...

