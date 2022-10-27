Read full article on original website
Protesters attacked near Iranian embassy in Berlin
Protesters holding a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin were beaten and threatened at gunpoint by unknown assailants over the weekend, German police have said. An officer guarding the building saw three men with face coverings tear down flags and banners reading “Iranians want democracy” and “Women Life...
Idaho State Journal
Iran's Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week. Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15 people at...
