From Trick-or-Treat Trots to costume contests, pumpkin patches and puppet shows, it’s a busy Halloween weekend: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/28/22

As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.

VAIL, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO