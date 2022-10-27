From Trick-or-Treat Trots to costume contests, pumpkin patches and puppet shows, it’s a busy Halloween weekend: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/28/22

Read full article on original website
Last call for 7 Hermits Brewing Co. at Eagle Ranch location as locals’ favorite gets set to close Friday
7 Hermits Brewing Co., the popular bar and restaurant with locations in Eagle and Vail, announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it will be closing its Eagle location permanently on Friday, Oct. 28. The Vail location will remain open for business. 7 Hermits has been a staple in the...
Time to get spooky: A ‘hotspot’ for paranormal experiences in Eagle County￼
Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural. For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber —...
Solve mysteries at Walking Mountains’ Heist at the Museum event
Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of who stole the precious “Stomach of the Ocean” diamond? Walking Mountains and Denver’s American Immersion Theater need your detective skills at the inaugural Heist at the Museum: The Pressure is On mystery theater and cocktail party held at the Tang Campus in Avon Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Sunshine is in the forecast after snow-filled week at Summit County ski resorts
Last week’s storms brought on excitement in Summit County as the first ski areas began to open, and this week will follow up with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone Resort’s Opening Day and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had 10 inches. Other snow totals are estimates, but Breckenridge Ski Resort received 9 inches, Copper Mountain Resort received 12 inches and Loveland Ski Area had 13 inches.
Vail Valley Theatre Company back in action for Halloween
The Vail Valley lost a little pep in its step and song in its heart without the productions put on by the Vail Valley Theatre Company. The pandemic shut down the entertaining musical and theatrical offerings usually seen up to four times a year when the talented group of locals brought a fall musical, spring play, holiday musical revue and instructional workshops to the stages of Eagle County.
Time to get spooky: Who is the Dotsero volcano ghost?
Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural. On a summer night in June of 2013, Brenden Lopez, a resident of Gypsum, was in the back of a car with a group of friends, driving up the Dotsero volcano for a bonfire at the top. Around five minutes into the drive, Lopez said that he heard a noise that made him look out the window.
Keystone Ski Resort to open for winter season on Friday with prizes, a DJ and more
Keystone Ski Resort will open Friday, Oct. 28, with a host of activities and fanfare to kick off the winter season. The ski resort will open with nearly 2 miles of terrain on the Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. Additionally, skiers and riders will have access to a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper.
Beaver Creek’s McCoy Park expansion wasn’t without its environmental problems
While the environmental issues at Vail Resorts’ Keystone ski area expansion caught the attention of the media this summer, the company has largely escaped the public eye regarding problems related to the expansion of Beaver Creek one year ago. Beaver Creek began construction on its McCoy Park expansion on...
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag be removed from...
Salomone: Winter angling preparation￼
Winter weather arrived in the valley, catching numerous fly fishers off guard. Yearning for more time on the water, anglers need to approach the cold with a little thought in order to make a frigid outing enjoyable. Prepping now keeps you in the game all winter long. Conditions are ideal,...
Community members share stories of resilience and recovery at inaugural This Is My Brave event in Edwards
Editor’s note: This article contains stories of trauma, suicide, mental illness and substance abuse that may be triggering for some readers. SpeakUp ReachOut held its first This Is My Brave storytelling event Thursday night at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, where seven community members took the stage to share their stories of resilience and recovery from mental illness and addiction.
Letter: A parking plan that hurts local workers
How is it possible that the Vail Town Council approved this new parking plan? I just don’t see how this mess was approved. Did anyone else see the chaos when trying to buy passes on Oct. 19? I did. Buy online? No thank you. What used to be a...
Ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards honors local first responders for outstanding service
Swathes of pink and orange illuminated the sky as the colors were presented, the national anthem was sung, the pledge of allegiance was recited and the invocation was given, kicking off the ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards presented by the Rotary Clubs of Eagle County and Starting Hearts. This...
Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives
Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority
As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
No. 8 North Fork takes down Vail Mountain School volleyball
The only two teams that should probably ever match up for a “Dig for Pink” breast cancer awareness-themed league contest are probably the Miners and the Gore Rangers. That’s what was on-tap Friday afternoon in Vail, as 2A No. 8 North Fork (16-5) — coming off of a 3-2 loss Tuesday to No. 7 Vail Christian (16-3) — paid a visit to VMS for the Gore Rangers final home game of the regular season.
Colorado- raised expertise helps add depth to Middle Park Health and VSON’s roster
Home-grown talent with an enthusiasm and appreciation for the Colorado mountain lifestyle is always a welcome asset at any local business, and for Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery and its partners at Middle Park Health in Grand County, Dr. Patrick “P.J.” Bevan provides the perfect mix of both. Dr....
How Eagle County will spend its share of the first opioid settlement funds￼
As the opioid crisis continues to deepen across Colorado, local municipalities and counties are set to receive the first round of opioid settlement money to fight the epidemic. Across the state, $18 million is being distributed from settlements with Johnson & Johnson as well as from three major drug distributors...
Letter: Protect the East Vail bighorn sheep
As a resident of our treasured and fragile Eagle Valley, I am writing to oppose Vail Resorts’ proposed development of the Booth Heights parcel and to thank the town of Vail for commencing condemnation proceedings to protect the last of our bighorn sheep winter habitat. The fact that prior...
