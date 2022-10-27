Read full article on original website
Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps
Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Telegram removes paid posts from its iOS app due to App Store guidelines
Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
Here’s how to use all the features of the new Weather app for iPad on iPadOS 16
IPadOS 16 is finally available for iPad users, and it brings new features such as Stage Manager and iCloud Shared Photo Library. The update also adds the Weather app for the first time on iPad, as it was previously available exclusively on iPhone. Read on for a hands-on look at the new Weather app for iPad and tips on how you can use all of its features.
Here’s how to get 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra
Low Power mode arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 last month. And with watchOS 9.1, Apple Watch Ultra gets an additional Low Power setting to take that even further. Here’s how to get up to 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra. Since the first...
Popular ‘Resident Evil Village’ game comes to macOS exclusively for Apple Silicon Macs
Back in June at WWDC 2022, Apple announced that the new Metal 3 API coming with macOS Ventura would enable a new category of games for the Mac. One of the first titles to take advantage of this technology is the popular game “Resident Evil Village,” which is now available for Macs for the first time.
Apple pushes new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates to 2023, report says
While many rumors had suggested that Apple will release an updated version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro sometime this fall, a pair of new reports today says that’s not the case after all. A new supply chain rumor alongside a new report from Bloomberg indicate that Apple is not planning to release any additional Mac updates this year…
Apple touts Fitness+ expansion to all iPhone users in new video
With this week’s release of iOS 16.1, Apple opened the floodgates for its Fitness+ streaming workouts service. While once limited to Apple Watch owners, Apple Fitness+ is now available to anyone with an iPhone…and Apple has a new video promoting this expansion today. Apple Fitness+ offers a variety...
9to5Rewards: iPhone 14 Giveaway + Abode HomeKit Bundle
We’ve teamed up with Abode to give away Apple’s latest iPhone 14 to celebrate the launch of Abode’s new HomeKit Bundle now 40% off for a limited time. Head below to enter the giveaway now and get a closer look at Adode’s latest range of HomeKit accessories.
HomeKit Weekly: LIFX Mini White is a great budget option for a hub-free HomeKit bulb
The LIFX Mini White is one of the lowest costs HomeKit bulbs on the market today, with a price tag under just $20. It’s compatible with Apple’s HomeKit and doesn’t require a hub to connect to your Wi-Fi network. At that price point, it’s hard not to be tempted by this smart light if you’re looking for an inexpensive way to try out some Internet-connected lighting in your home. But as with any budget product, there are sacrifices made in order to meet such a low price point, especially when it comes to color options.
Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, more
It is Friday once again! We’re highlighting all of today’s best Apple deals as we head into the weekend, with the new M2 MacBook Air returning to all-time lows at $150 off. Then go check out these clearance offers on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, which wraps up the savings today alongside ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Twitter going private under Musk’s ownership poses challenges, as fired execs get millions
Twitter going private under Elon Musk’s ownership does have a number of advantages for the billionaire, including fewer regulatory requirements and no need for quarterly earnings reports. But the route is not without its challenges …. Twitter going private. The New York Times reports that Musk had sought the...
Apple Music pulls Kanye West ‘Essentials’ playlists; first streaming service to take action
Kanye West continues to face repercussions for his antisemitic and anti-Black rhetoric, this time by Apple Music. After being dropped by companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, Rolling Stone reports today that Apple has removed its curated “Kanye West Essentials” playlist from Apple Music. West’s full discography, however, remains available via the streaming service.
