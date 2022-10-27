Panicked couple race the tide to find engagement ring after proposal photoshoot mishap
A couple’s engagement photoshoot took a dramatic turn when the engagement ring fell from its box into the sand.
Kirsten Durand and Tory Parker rushed to race against the tide to find the £14,000 ring before it would be swept away.
An embrace by the couple led to a tumble, sending the jewellery flying away out of sight.
“We were freaking out,” Kirsten said, revealing they spent over two hours combing through the sand with sieves and a metal detector.
There was a happy ending, however, and the pair were reunited with their ring.
Sign up for our newsletters .
Comments / 0