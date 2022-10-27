ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

General Motors suspends paid ads on Twitter

Meanwhile, General Motors is evaluating its relationship with twitter. GM announced on Friday they would suspend paid advertising on twitter. The company says it is waiting to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. Elon Musk, who built Tesla, has officially taken over control of the social...
WNYT

Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing weakened in October, an official survey showed Monday, adding to downward pressure on the economy as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slowdown. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from September’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50...
WNYT

Federal rate decision anticipated

Get set for another interest rate hike. Federal policymakers are set to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a rate decision and a news conference with fed chairman Jerome Powell Wednesday afternoon. Most economists still expect the fed to deliver its fourth straight major rate hike. What they decide could...

