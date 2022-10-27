Read full article on original website
Key earnings reports, market recap, economic reports reviewed and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Traders will be watching this week as Fox Corp. and News Corp. will release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday along with health company earnings including CVS Health and Pfizer.
Credit Suisse unveils details of $4 billion capital raising plan
ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Monday unveiled details of its plan to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) from investors to support the embattled bank's bid to tackle the biggest crisis in its 166-year history.
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China.
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
General Motors suspends paid ads on Twitter
Meanwhile, General Motors is evaluating its relationship with twitter. GM announced on Friday they would suspend paid advertising on twitter. The company says it is waiting to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. Elon Musk, who built Tesla, has officially taken over control of the social...
Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing weakened in October, an official survey showed Monday, adding to downward pressure on the economy as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slowdown. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from September’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50...
Federal rate decision anticipated
Get set for another interest rate hike. Federal policymakers are set to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a rate decision and a news conference with fed chairman Jerome Powell Wednesday afternoon. Most economists still expect the fed to deliver its fourth straight major rate hike. What they decide could...
