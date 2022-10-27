Keystone Ski Resort to open for winter season on Friday with prizes, a DJ and more

Read full article on original website
Sunshine is in the forecast after snow-filled week at Summit County ski resorts
Last week’s storms brought on excitement in Summit County as the first ski areas began to open, and this week will follow up with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone Resort’s Opening Day and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had 10 inches. Other snow totals are estimates, but Breckenridge Ski Resort received 9 inches, Copper Mountain Resort received 12 inches and Loveland Ski Area had 13 inches.
Beaver Creek’s McCoy Park expansion wasn’t without its environmental problems
While the environmental issues at Vail Resorts’ Keystone ski area expansion caught the attention of the media this summer, the company has largely escaped the public eye regarding problems related to the expansion of Beaver Creek one year ago. Beaver Creek began construction on its McCoy Park expansion on...
Salomone: Winter angling preparation￼
Winter weather arrived in the valley, catching numerous fly fishers off guard. Yearning for more time on the water, anglers need to approach the cold with a little thought in order to make a frigid outing enjoyable. Prepping now keeps you in the game all winter long. Conditions are ideal,...
Large slash piles set to burn near Vail could create quite a show this winter
Four miles north of Vail in the White River National Forest, a logging project known as the Piney Timber Sale has resulted in the collection of massive, machine-built slash piles. Those piles will have to be burned this winter, part of a large effort underway in the White River National...
No. 8 North Fork takes down Vail Mountain School volleyball
The only two teams that should probably ever match up for a “Dig for Pink” breast cancer awareness-themed league contest are probably the Miners and the Gore Rangers. That’s what was on-tap Friday afternoon in Vail, as 2A No. 8 North Fork (16-5) — coming off of a 3-2 loss Tuesday to No. 7 Vail Christian (16-3) — paid a visit to VMS for the Gore Rangers final home game of the regular season.
Letter: Protect the East Vail bighorn sheep
As a resident of our treasured and fragile Eagle Valley, I am writing to oppose Vail Resorts’ proposed development of the Booth Heights parcel and to thank the town of Vail for commencing condemnation proceedings to protect the last of our bighorn sheep winter habitat. The fact that prior...
Time to get spooky: Who is the Dotsero volcano ghost?
Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural. On a summer night in June of 2013, Brenden Lopez, a resident of Gypsum, was in the back of a car with a group of friends, driving up the Dotsero volcano for a bonfire at the top. Around five minutes into the drive, Lopez said that he heard a noise that made him look out the window.
Colorado- raised expertise helps add depth to Middle Park Health and VSON’s roster
Home-grown talent with an enthusiasm and appreciation for the Colorado mountain lifestyle is always a welcome asset at any local business, and for Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery and its partners at Middle Park Health in Grand County, Dr. Patrick “P.J.” Bevan provides the perfect mix of both. Dr....
Letter: What a great weekend
This year’s Vail Pioneer Weekend was the most successful ever. About 1,700 people registered, and more than 800 turned out for the weekend’s Saturday events in Lionshead. We had a big crowd at the amphitheater on Sunday, too. Thanks to everyone who donated money and time for this...
Letter: Are sheep more important than people?
I read and agree with Kevin Tice’s recent letter to the editor concerning the East Vail housing debacle. As a Vail resident, commercial real estate developer, and member of the Eagle County Housing Task Force, I continue to believe that there is a clear need for additional employee housing community in Vail, and that we, as a community, must figure out a way to say yes to viable new housing projects, especially those that require no financial contribution or other assistance from the town.
Solve mysteries at Walking Mountains’ Heist at the Museum event
Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of who stole the precious “Stomach of the Ocean” diamond? Walking Mountains and Denver’s American Immersion Theater need your detective skills at the inaugural Heist at the Museum: The Pressure is On mystery theater and cocktail party held at the Tang Campus in Avon Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority
As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
Gore Rangers sneak by Panthers to advance to 2A state soccer semifinal
The feisty No. 9 Lake County boys soccer team was as advertised – which is to say they probably were mis-ranked in the 2A state soccer playoff bracket. On Saturday, the Panthers went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Vail Mountain School, but there were to be no crazy upsets on Rutley Heinemann’s watch. The VMS sophomore tallied two goals – including rebounding his own second-half penalty kick deflection — to give the Gore Rangers a hard-earned 2-1 victory and state semifinal berth.
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag be removed from...
Community members share stories of resilience and recovery at inaugural This Is My Brave event in Edwards
Editor’s note: This article contains stories of trauma, suicide, mental illness and substance abuse that may be triggering for some readers. SpeakUp ReachOut held its first This Is My Brave storytelling event Thursday night at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, where seven community members took the stage to share their stories of resilience and recovery from mental illness and addiction.
How Eagle County will spend its share of the first opioid settlement funds￼
As the opioid crisis continues to deepen across Colorado, local municipalities and counties are set to receive the first round of opioid settlement money to fight the epidemic. Across the state, $18 million is being distributed from settlements with Johnson & Johnson as well as from three major drug distributors...
Trust Our Land: Protect wildlife as seasons change
Well, it happened again. Summer gave way to fall which is transitioning into early winter faster than many of us are ready to accept. We’re not the only ones preparing our minds and bodies for winter. Wildlife like deer and elk are too. As the seasons shift and the higher elevations pack on seasonal snow, most of the large wildlife descend into our valleys where they have more food, but less space. As cohabitants, it’s up to us to be mindful of their needs during the time of year when they are most vulnerable.
Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives
Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
