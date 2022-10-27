ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, CO

Keystone Ski Resort to open for winter season on Friday with prizes, a DJ and more

By Cody Jones and Eili Wright, Summit Daily News
 3 days ago
Related
Vail Daily

Sunshine is in the forecast after snow-filled week at Summit County ski resorts

Last week’s storms brought on excitement in Summit County as the first ski areas began to open, and this week will follow up with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone Resort’s Opening Day and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had 10 inches. Other snow totals are estimates, but Breckenridge Ski Resort received 9 inches, Copper Mountain Resort received 12 inches and Loveland Ski Area had 13 inches.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Winter angling preparation￼

Winter weather arrived in the valley, catching numerous fly fishers off guard. Yearning for more time on the water, anglers need to approach the cold with a little thought in order to make a frigid outing enjoyable. Prepping now keeps you in the game all winter long. Conditions are ideal,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

No. 8 North Fork takes down Vail Mountain School volleyball

The only two teams that should probably ever match up for a “Dig for Pink” breast cancer awareness-themed league contest are probably the Miners and the Gore Rangers. That’s what was on-tap Friday afternoon in Vail, as 2A No. 8 North Fork (16-5) — coming off of a 3-2 loss Tuesday to No. 7 Vail Christian (16-3) — paid a visit to VMS for the Gore Rangers final home game of the regular season.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Protect the East Vail bighorn sheep

As a resident of our treasured and fragile Eagle Valley, I am writing to oppose Vail Resorts’ proposed development of the Booth Heights parcel and to thank the town of Vail for commencing condemnation proceedings to protect the last of our bighorn sheep winter habitat. The fact that prior...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Time to get spooky: Who is the Dotsero volcano ghost?

Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural. On a summer night in June of 2013, Brenden Lopez, a resident of Gypsum, was in the back of a car with a group of friends, driving up the Dotsero volcano for a bonfire at the top. Around five minutes into the drive, Lopez said that he heard a noise that made him look out the window.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: What a great weekend

This year’s Vail Pioneer Weekend was the most successful ever. About 1,700 people registered, and more than 800 turned out for the weekend’s Saturday events in Lionshead. We had a big crowd at the amphitheater on Sunday, too. Thanks to everyone who donated money and time for this...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Are sheep more important than people?

I read and agree with Kevin Tice’s recent letter to the editor concerning the East Vail housing debacle. As a Vail resident, commercial real estate developer, and member of the Eagle County Housing Task Force, I continue to believe that there is a clear need for additional employee housing community in Vail, and that we, as a community, must figure out a way to say yes to viable new housing projects, especially those that require no financial contribution or other assistance from the town.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Solve mysteries at Walking Mountains’ Heist at the Museum event

Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of who stole the precious “Stomach of the Ocean” diamond? Walking Mountains and Denver’s American Immersion Theater need your detective skills at the inaugural Heist at the Museum: The Pressure is On mystery theater and cocktail party held at the Tang Campus in Avon Thursday night at 6 p.m.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority

As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Gore Rangers sneak by Panthers to advance to 2A state soccer semifinal

The feisty No. 9 Lake County boys soccer team was as advertised – which is to say they probably were mis-ranked in the 2A state soccer playoff bracket. On Saturday, the Panthers went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Vail Mountain School, but there were to be no crazy upsets on Rutley Heinemann’s watch. The VMS sophomore tallied two goals – including rebounding his own second-half penalty kick deflection — to give the Gore Rangers a hard-earned 2-1 victory and state semifinal berth.
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Community members share stories of resilience and recovery at inaugural This Is My Brave event in Edwards

Editor’s note: This article contains stories of trauma, suicide, mental illness and substance abuse that may be triggering for some readers. SpeakUp ReachOut held its first This Is My Brave storytelling event Thursday night at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, where seven community members took the stage to share their stories of resilience and recovery from mental illness and addiction.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Trust Our Land: Protect wildlife as seasons change

Well, it happened again. Summer gave way to fall which is transitioning into early winter faster than many of us are ready to accept. We’re not the only ones preparing our minds and bodies for winter. Wildlife like deer and elk are too. As the seasons shift and the higher elevations pack on seasonal snow, most of the large wildlife descend into our valleys where they have more food, but less space. As cohabitants, it’s up to us to be mindful of their needs during the time of year when they are most vulnerable.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives

Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
