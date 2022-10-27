ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies in freak accident after being pinned to ticket machine in Atlanta parking garage

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
A man has died in a freak accident that saw him get pinned to a ticket machine in a parking garage in Atlanta , Georgia .

Police were sent to the scene on Peachtree Street in the Midtown neighbourhood of the city on Thursday just after midnight.

Law enforcement officials said the man had neglected to put his truck in park before opening his door to reach the ticket machine to open the gate to exit the garage.

When the truck rolled forward as he was partly outside of it, he was pressed to the ticket kiosk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police added. The name of the driver hasn’t been publicised.

According to WXIA, the garage is used by the Starling Atlanta Midtown hotel.

A representative for the hotel said they had no information to provide concerning the incident, NBC News reported.

Police said an investigation into the death is active.

The accident early on Thursday comes almost two years after a 23-year-old woman from Columbus, Ohio, was killed when she was exiting a parking garage.

Victoria Strauss dropped her card just after 11.30pm on 18 January last year as she attempted to pay.

She opened the door and bent down to grab the card when she accidentally accelerated, striking the parking kiosk, according to Columbus police.

Law enforcement added at the time that she became pinned between the door of her vehicle and the door frame and died on the scene, NBC News reported.

The Independent

